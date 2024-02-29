The Jordan Brand Classic announced its 26-player roster Wednesday via social media. The star-studded showcase will feature15 of the top 18 prospects in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports.

Each of the top seven players in the senior classification are participating as Cooper Flagg of Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), Ace Bailey of McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), Dylan Harper of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), V.J. Edgecombe of Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.), Tre Johnson of Link Academy (Branson, Mo.), Jalil Bethea of Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.) and Jayden Quaintance of Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) are among the headliners.

The game features three players who were not selected for the McDonald's All America Game or the Allen Iverson Classic as Darren Harris of Paul VI (Chantilly, Va.), Kon Knueppel of Wisconsin Lutheran (Milwaukee, Wis.) and Asa Newell of Montverde Academy each earned invitations to the Jordan Brand Classic after being snubbed from the other major all-star showcases.

The game is set to be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.J. ...

