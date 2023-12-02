In a dominant showing Friday night, National Top 10 No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) blew past MaxPreps Top 25 No. 8 Columbus (Miami, Fla.) 89-61 paced by a game-high 23 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals from top-ranked Duke signee Cooper Flagg.

The Eagles stifled Columbus on both ends of the court from the opening whistle, jumping out to a 25-6 lead at the end of the first quarter before stretching their advantage to 47-18 at the half and 65-37 at the end of the third period.

The overwhelming talent gap was evident throughout the contest as Montverde's execution was simply on another level in the anticipated showdown.

Alongside Flagg, Montverde Academy was led by a balanced offensive attack. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com