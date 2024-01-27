No. 10 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) erased a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat No. 5 Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) 81-75 and win the Mission League title Friday in a nationally televised contest.

The Trailblazers were down 66-49 with 6:41 remaining, but clawed back in the MaxPreps Top 25 showdown thanks in large part to four-star seniors Isaiah Elohim and Justin Pippen. Sierra Canyon finished the game on a 32-9 run as Elohim had 18 points, the majority coming during the fourth-quarter comeback.

Sierra Canyon senior Noah Williams tied the game at 73 with a pair of free throws in front of a star-studded crowd that included NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, Bronny James and Kenyon Martin Sr.

On the ensuing inbounds, Williams stole the ball and found junior Bryce Cofield, who scored to give the Trailblazers a 75-73 lead, their first of the second half....

