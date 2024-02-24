In a battle where stars on both sides shined, No. 6 Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) defeated No. 14 Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.) 54-47 on Friday in the Southern Section Open Division final at Cal Baptist University.



Harvard-Westlake held off Roosevelt late as the Mustangs cut the lead down to 50-47 with 38 seconds left. Senior Harvard pledge Robert Hinton put the game out of reach, burying a pair of free throws with 14 seconds remaining to give the Wolverines a 52-47 lead.



This is the second straight year that Harvard-Westlake, the reigning CIF Open Division state champions, has won 30 games.



The road to state is still a reality for Roosevelt. ...

