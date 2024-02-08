Ari Peterson, the daughter of former NFL running back Adrian Peterson, is already making a name for herself as an eighth grader on varsity for Providence Academy (Plymouth, Minn.).



Peterson is averaging 11.8 points per game for the 17-4 Lions and recently picked up an offer from the University of Minnesota.



She posted on Instagram: "After a nice talk with Coach Plitzuweit, I am so blessed and excited to receive my first offer from the University of Minnesota! Go Gophers!"



With her blossoming game seen in the video above, it's no doubt that Peterson will start gaining more attention and offers.



Adrian Peterson was a standout on the football field for Palestine (Texas), rushing for over 5,000 yards and 54 touchdowns while averaging 10 yards per carry in his final two seasons before graduating in 2004. ...

