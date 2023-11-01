No. 4 La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.)
Head coach: Pat Holmes
2022-23 record: 18-10
National ranking: No. 8
GEICO Nationals history: One title (2017), nine appearances (7-8)
Players to watch
G — Darius Adams
Height: 6-5 | Class: Junior (2025)
National rank: No. 22 | Status: Uncommitted
G — Melvin Bell
Height: 6-4 | Class: Junior (2025)National rank: No. 105 | Status: Uncommitted
G — Ace Buckner
Height: 6-1 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Committed to Clemson
G — Jerry Easter
Height: 6-3 | Class: Junior (2025)National rank: No. 26 | Status: Uncommitted
W — Jalen Haralson
Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2025)National rank: No. 11 | Status: Uncommitted
W — Chuck Love
Height: 6-6 | Class: Junior (2025)National rank: No. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com