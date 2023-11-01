c6f2fabe-9d25-4fdb-84e8-0107838633b7-original.jpg

No. 5 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Head coach: Sean McAloon

2022-23 record: 18-8

National ranking: No. 5

GEICO Nationals history: One title (2019), five appearances (6-4)

Players to watch

G — Darius Acuff

Height: 6-3 | Class: Junior (2025)

National rank: No. 8 | Status: Uncommitted

W — Amari Allen

Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2025)

National rank: No. 66 | Status: Uncommitted

G — Cole Certa

Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: No. 74 | Status: Committed to Notre Dame

F — Donnie Freeman

Height: 6-9 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: No. 28 | Status: Committed to Syracuse

W — Chase Mccarty

Height: 6-5 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: No. 55 | Status: Committed to Houston

G — Felipe Quinones

Height: 6-4 | Class: Sophomore (2026)

National rank: No. ...

