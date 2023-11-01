No. 5 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Head coach: Sean McAloon
2022-23 record: 18-8
National ranking: No. 5
GEICO Nationals history: One title (2019), five appearances (6-4)
Players to watch
G — Darius Acuff
Height: 6-3 | Class: Junior (2025)
National rank: No. 8 | Status: Uncommitted
W — Amari Allen
Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2025)National rank: No. 66 | Status: Uncommitted
G — Cole Certa
Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2024)
National rank: No. 74 | Status: Committed to Notre Dame
F — Donnie Freeman
Height: 6-9 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: No. 28 | Status: Committed to Syracuse
W — Chase Mccarty
Height: 6-5 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: No. 55 | Status: Committed to Houston
G — Felipe Quinones
Height: 6-4 | Class: Sophomore (2026)National rank: No. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com