No. 7 Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.)
Head coach: Kyle Weaver
2022-23 record: 33-5
National ranking: No. 7
GEICO Nationals history: No appearances
Players to watch
G — Ikenna Alozie
Height: 6-3 | Class: Sophomore (2026)National rank: No. 16 | Status: Uncommitted
F — Alejandro Aviles
Height: 6-8 | Class: Junior (2025)
National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Luke Coughran
Height: 6-3 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
C — Fawaz Ifaola
Height: 7-0 | Class: Junior (2025)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Calvin Murphy III
Height: 6-0 | Class: Junior (2025)
National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Gabe Pickens
Height: 6-0 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
C — Emmanuel Stephen
Height: 7-0 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: No. 86 | Status: Committed to Arizona
W — Travis Torain
Height: 6-7 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
* Player rankings via 247Sports...
