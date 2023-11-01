9d91b295-d96d-44f8-988d-65ce62f45d7d-original.jpg

No. 7 Dream City Christian (Glendale, Ariz.)

Head coach: Kyle Weaver

2022-23 record: 33-5

National ranking: No. 7

GEICO Nationals history: No appearances

Players to watch

G — Ikenna Alozie

Height: 6-3 | Class: Sophomore (2026)

National rank: No. 16 | Status: Uncommitted

F — Alejandro Aviles

Height: 6-8 | Class: Junior (2025)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Luke Coughran

Height: 6-3 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

C — Fawaz Ifaola

Height: 7-0 | Class: Junior (2025)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Calvin Murphy III

Height: 6-0 | Class: Junior (2025)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Gabe Pickens

Height: 6-0 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

C — Emmanuel Stephen

Height: 7-0 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: No. 86 | Status: Committed to Arizona

W — Travis Torain

Height: 6-7 | Class: Senior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

* Player rankings via 247Sports

...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 