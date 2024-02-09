Texas has long been a hotbed of high school girls basketball talent and the Lone Star State's all-time starting five is one of the most award-winning collection of athletes.

The quartet has combined for nine national player of the year honors at the prep, collegiate and professional level.

Sheryl Swoopes of Brownfield is arguably the best to come from Texas, earning all-state, All-American and MVP honors throughout her career.

Texas All-Time Starting Five

Swoopes headlines the all-time starting five for the Sunshine State as chosen by MaxPreps.Averaging 26.7 points and 13 rebounds per game as a senior, Swoopes was a Class 3A All-State selection. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com