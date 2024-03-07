There was major controversy at the end of the NJSIAA Group 2 boys basketball semifinal Tuesday night. It looked like Manasquan pulled off a dramatic last-second victory against Camden until officials intervened and said the winning basket did not count, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

With 5.8 seconds remaining, Camden took a 46-45 lead after hitting a pair of free throws. That's when Manasquan quickly worked the ball down the court and missed the initial shot. However, the rebound appeared to be tipped in before the buzzer, and that's how the officials initially ruled it.

Then the referees huddled and declared the ball didn't leave the player's hand before time expired. That gave Camden the victory and a spot in the championship game.

According to the Asbury Park Press, Manasquan appealed the decision, but it was rejected by the NJSIAA, even though the organization acknowledged that the officials made a mistake. However, NJSIAA rules say video review cannot be used to reverse the ruling.

Now, Manasquan Superintendent Dr. Frank Kasyan is threatening legal action.

"I just want to see a just and ethical decision being made by the NJSIAA and that is what those officials are there for," Kasyan told the Asbury Park Press. "This is something different. There is physical evidence that shows the game wasn't over and the ball went through, so there you have it."

Unless Manasquan can get the decision reversed, the championship game will feature Camden against Arts High School on Saturday.