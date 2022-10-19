Two of the best teams in South Florida face off in the GMAC Championship as No. 3 Central (Miami) and Columbus (Miami) meet Friday at Traz Powell Stadium in a matchup of undefeated squads. The Rockets have held five straight opponents to seven points or less while the Explorers have scored at least 21 points in every game.

The only Texas matchup featured in this week's slate will be on ESPN2 as Jackson Arnold and No. 16 Guyer (Denton) host Allen. The Eagles were one of two teams to beat the Wildcats last year. Guyer has won every game by at least 17 points while Allen has won six in a row since a season-opening loss against No. ...

