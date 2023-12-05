California wraps up its high school football season this weekend and the results could have an impact on the Top 25 media composite rankings.



No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) takes on No. 23 Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) in the CIF Open Division state championship on Saturday night. If the Monarchs lose to the Padres at Saddleback College, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), sitting at No. 2 this week, would likely be the consensus top team in the country. If Mater Dei rolls to a victory, it likely would lock up the media composite's top spot.



Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) and Bixby (Okla.) are new to this week's Top 25 media composite rankings. ...

