K. Robertson SS Robertson grounded out to second
DUE UP 5TH
Y. Hernandez DH 0-2, SO
R H RBI HR AVG - - - - .000
- 60-0
R H RBI HR AVG - - - - .000
D. Hill CF 0-0
R H RBI HR AVG - - - - .000
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Abrams SS
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.667
|.667
|1.000
|1.667
|5.5
|L. Garcia 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Meneses 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|M. Adams 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|S. Garrett RF
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.5
|T. Blankenhorn RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Y. Hernandez DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|R. Adams C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.0
|D. Millas C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|A. Call CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|D. Hill CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|I. Vargas 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|0.5
|M. Chavis 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Y. Antuna LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
NOW PITCHING 1.0 IP, BB, SO, 19 P
NOW BATTING 0-1
|HITTERS
|AB
|C. Abrams SS
|3
|L. Garcia 2B
|3
|J. Meneses 1B
|3
|M. Adams 1B
|0
|S. Garrett RF
|2
|T. Blankenhorn RF
|0
|Y. Hernandez DH
|2
|R. Adams C
|2
|D. Millas C
|0
|A. Call CF
|2
|D. Hill CF
|0
|I. Vargas 3B
|1
|M. Chavis 3B
|0
|Y. Antuna LF
|0
|Total
|20
- 2B - C. Abrams
- RBI - S. Garrett
- 2-Out RBI - S. Garrett
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Abrams, S. Garrett
- 2B - P. Goldschmidt, P. DeJong
- HR - B. Donovan
- RBI - B. Donovan 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - K. Robertson, N. Arenado
- SB - C. Abrams
- E - W. Contreras
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Gore 18-13, A. Colome 9-5, W. Peralta 24-17, E. Ramirez 9-7, T. Ward 19-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Gore 1-1, A. Colome 0-3, W. Peralta 2-3, E. Ramirez 1-0, T. Ward 1-1
- Batters Faced - M. Gore 4, A. Colome 3, W. Peralta 5, E. Ramirez 3, T. Ward 4
- Pitches-Strikes - A. Wainwright 40-21, J. Woodford 28-18, G. Cabrera 12-11
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - A. Wainwright 3-2, J. Woodford 3-3, G. Cabrera 1-1
- Batters Faced - A. Wainwright 10, J. Woodford 8, G. Cabrera 4
1ST INNING Garrett singled to shallow center, Abrams scored 1 0 3RD INNING Donovan homered to right, DeJong scored 1 2
- A. Wainwright Pitching:
- C. Abrams: Foul, Ball, Ball, Abrams singled to left
- L. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Garcia flied out to center
- J. Meneses: Strike looking, Abrams stole second, Ball, Meneses grounded out to third, Abrams to third
- S. Garrett: Ball, Foul, Ball, Garrett singled to shallow center, Abrams scored
- Y. Hernandez: Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Hernandez struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Gore Pitching:
- T. Edman: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Edman struck out on foul tip
- T. O'Neill: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, O'Neill popped out to second
- P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Ball, Goldschmidt doubled to shallow left
- N. Arenado: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Arenado flied out to right
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- A. Wainwright Pitching:
- R. Adams: Strike looking, Ball, Adams flied out to right
- A. Call: Ball, Strike looking, Call grounded out to third
- I. Vargas: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Vargas walked
- : Foul, Ball, singled to shallow center, Vargas to second
- C. Abrams: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Abrams struck out looking
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Jake Woodford relieved Adam Wainwright
- L. Garcia: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Garcia grounded out to second
- J. Meneses: Foul, Ball, Meneses flied out to deep center
- S. Garrett: Ball, Garrett reached on catcher's interference
- Y. Hernandez: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Hernandez flied out to shallow center
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Wily Peralta relieved Alex Colome
- P. DeJong: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, DeJong doubled to left center
- B. Donovan: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Donovan homered to right, DeJong scored
- T. Edman: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Edman flied out to center
- T. O'Neill: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, O'Neill grounded out to third
- P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Foul, Goldschmidt grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
- Kramer Robertson at shortstop
- Oscar Mercado in center field
- Luken Baker at first base
- R. Adams: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Adams reached on an infield single to pitcher
- A. Call: Call flied out to deep left
- I. Vargas: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Vargas struck out swinging
- : reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Adams out at second
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Taylor Motter at third base
- Ivan Herrera catching
- Moises Gomez in right field
- Genesis Cabrera relieved Jake Woodford
- C. Abrams: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Abrams doubled to shallow right
- L. Garcia: Garcia fouled out to left
- J. Meneses: Strike looking, Foul, Meneses grounded out to shortstop
- S. Garrett: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Garrett struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Drew Millas catching
- Matt Adams at first base
- Travis Blankenhorn in right field
- Derek Hill in center field
- Thad Ward relieved Erasmo Ramirez
- Michael Chavis at third base
- L. Nootbaar: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Nootbaar struck out looking
- P. DeJong: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, DeJong walked
- B. Donovan: Strike looking, Donovan flied out to left
- K. Robertson: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, DeJong to second on wild pitch, Foul, Foul, Robertson grounded out to second
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Stephen Strasburg
|Ribs
|04-30-2023Expected to be out until at least May 1
|Tanner Rainey
|Elbow
|08-02-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
|Carter Kieboom
|Elbow
|02-24-2023Probable for start of season
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Paul DeJong
|Arm
|03-01-2023Probable for start of season
|Freddy Pacheco
|Elbow
|03-24-2023Questionable for start of season