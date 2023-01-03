Live
5th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
7: In play
92 mph Sinker
  • 1K. Robertson
    7: 92 mph SinkerRobertson grounded out to second2-2
    6: 81 mph SliderFoul2-2
    5: 81 mph SliderFoul2-2
    4: 86 mph ChangeupBall - DeJong to second on wild pitch2-2
    3: 82 mph SliderBall1-2
    2: 80 mph SliderFoul0-2
    1: 91 mph SinkerStrike swinging0-1
  • 1ST INNING
    		Garrett singled to shallow center, Abrams scored10
  • 3RD INNING
    		Donovan homered to right, DeJong scored12
LAST OUT
DUE UP 5TH
123456789RHE
WAS0-0
10000----150
STL0-0
00200----231
  • Roger Dean Chevrolet StadiumJupiter, FL
WASNationals
STLCardinals
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
C. Abrams SS31200012.667.6671.0001.6675.5
L. Garcia 2B30000002.000.000.000.0000.0
J. Meneses 1B30000002.000.000.000.0000.0
M. Adams 1B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
S. Garrett RF20110011.500.500.5001.0001.5
T. Blankenhorn RF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
Y. Hernandez DH20000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
R. Adams C20100000.500.500.5001.0001.0
D. Millas C00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
A. Call CF20000001.000.000.000.0000.0
D. Hill CF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
I. Vargas 3B10000111.000.500.000.5000.5
M. Chavis 3B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
Y. Antuna LF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      J. Flaherty SP-0.00.000.00
      G. Gallegos RP-0.00.000.00
      R. Helsley RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Hicks RP-0.00.000.00
      D. Hudson SP-0.00.000.00
      M. Liberatore SP-0.00.000.00
      S. Matz SP-0.00.000.00
      M. Mikolas SP-0.00.000.00
      A. Misiewicz RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Montgomery SP-0.00.000.00
      P. Naughton RP-0.00.000.00
      F. Pacheco RP-0.00.000.00
      A. Pallante RP-0.00.000.00
      W. Rodriguez RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Romero RP-0.00.000.00
      C. Stratton RP-0.00.000.00
      C. Thomas SP-0.00.000.00
      Z. Thompson RP-0.00.000.00
      D. VerHagen RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Walsh RP-0.00.000.00
      G. Zuniga RP-0.00.000.00
      BULLPENW-L
      J. Flaherty SP-
      G. Gallegos RP-
      R. Helsley RP-
      J. Hicks RP-
      D. Hudson SP-
      M. Liberatore SP-
      S. Matz SP-
      M. Mikolas SP-
      A. Misiewicz RP-
      J. Montgomery SP-
      P. Naughton RP-
      F. Pacheco RP-
      A. Pallante RP-
      W. Rodriguez RP-
      J. Romero RP-
      C. Stratton RP-
      C. Thomas SP-
      Z. Thompson RP-
      D. VerHagen RP-
      J. Walsh RP-
      G. Zuniga RP-
          • 1ST INNING
            		Garrett singled to shallow center, Abrams scored10
          • 3RD INNING
            		Donovan homered to right, DeJong scored12
          • 1ST INNING
            • A. Wainwright Pitching:
            • C. Abrams: Foul, Ball, Ball, Abrams singled to left
            • L. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Garcia flied out to center
            • J. Meneses: Strike looking, Abrams stole second, Ball, Meneses grounded out to third, Abrams to third
            • S. Garrett: Ball, Foul, Ball, Garrett singled to shallow center, Abrams scored
            • Y. Hernandez: Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul tip, Hernandez struck out on foul tip
            • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • M. Gore Pitching:
            • T. Edman: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul tip, Edman struck out on foul tip
            • T. O'Neill: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul, O'Neill popped out to second
            • P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Ball, Goldschmidt doubled to shallow left
            • N. Arenado: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Arenado flied out to right
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • A. Wainwright Pitching:
            • R. Adams: Strike looking, Ball, Adams flied out to right
            • A. Call: Ball, Strike looking, Call grounded out to third
            • I. Vargas: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Vargas walked
            • : Foul, Ball, singled to shallow center, Vargas to second
            • C. Abrams: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Abrams struck out looking
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Alex Colome relieved MacKenzie Gore
            • W. Contreras: Ball, Contreras flied out to deep center
            • D. Carlson: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Carlson flied out to center
            • L. Nootbaar: Intentional ball, Nootbaar flied out to deep right
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • Jake Woodford relieved Adam Wainwright
            • L. Garcia: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Garcia grounded out to second
            • J. Meneses: Foul, Ball, Meneses flied out to deep center
            • S. Garrett: Ball, Garrett reached on catcher's interference
            • Y. Hernandez: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Hernandez flied out to shallow center
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Wily Peralta relieved Alex Colome
            • P. DeJong: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul, DeJong doubled to left center
            • B. Donovan: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Donovan homered to right, DeJong scored
            • T. Edman: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Edman flied out to center
            • T. O'Neill: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, O'Neill grounded out to third
            • P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Foul, Goldschmidt grounded out to shortstop
            • End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
          • 4TH INNING
            • Kramer Robertson at shortstop
            • Oscar Mercado in center field
            • Luken Baker at first base
            • R. Adams: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Adams reached on an infield single to pitcher
            • A. Call: Call flied out to deep left
            • I. Vargas: Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Vargas struck out swinging
            • : reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Adams out at second
            • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Erasmo Ramirez relieved Wily Peralta
            • N. Arenado: Ball, Arenado popped out to shortstop
            • W. Contreras: Strike swinging, Contreras grounded out to shortstop
            • D. Carlson: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Carlson struck out swinging
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • Taylor Motter at third base
            • Ivan Herrera catching
            • Moises Gomez in right field
            • Genesis Cabrera relieved Jake Woodford
            • C. Abrams: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Abrams doubled to shallow right
            • L. Garcia: Garcia fouled out to left
            • J. Meneses: Strike looking, Foul, Meneses grounded out to shortstop
            • S. Garrett: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Garrett struck out on foul tip
            • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Drew Millas catching
            • Matt Adams at first base
            • Travis Blankenhorn in right field
            • Derek Hill in center field
            • Thad Ward relieved Erasmo Ramirez
            • Michael Chavis at third base
            • L. Nootbaar: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Nootbaar struck out looking
            • P. DeJong: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, DeJong walked
            • B. Donovan: Strike looking, Donovan flied out to left
            • K. Robertson: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, DeJong to second on wild pitch, Foul, Foul, Robertson grounded out to second
            • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

          WASNationals
          STLCardinals
          • Roger Dean Chevrolet StadiumJupiter, FL
          TEAM STATS
          0-0
          .000
          AVG
          0
          HR
          0
          R
          0.00
          ERA
          0-0
          .000
          AVG
          0
          HR
          0
          R
          0.00
          ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHERS
          M. GoreL
          0-0
          W-L
          0.0
          IP
          0.00
          ERA
          -
          SO/BB
          0.00
          WHIP
          A. WainwrightR
          0-0
          W-L
          0.0
          IP
          0.00
          ERA
          -
          SO/BB
          0.00
          WHIP
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .M. Gore
          L
          0-0
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .A. Wainwright
          R
          0-0
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 C. Abrams SS-----
          2 L. Garcia 2B-----
          3 J. Meneses 1B-----
          4 S. Garrett RF-----
          5 Y. Hernandez DH-----
          6 R. Adams C-----
          7 A. Call CF-----
          8 I. Vargas 3B-----
          9 J. de la Rosa LF-----
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 T. Edman SS-----
          2 T. O'Neill CF-----
          3 P. Goldschmidt 1B-----
          4 N. Arenado 3B-----
          5 W. Contreras C-----
          6 D. Carlson RF-----
          7 L. Nootbaar LF-----
          8 P. DeJong DH-----
          9 B. Donovan 2B-----
          INJURIES
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Stephen StrasburgRibs04-30-2023Expected to be out until at least May 1
          Tanner RaineyElbow08-02-2023Expected to be out until at least Aug 3
          Carter KieboomElbow02-24-2023Probable for start of season
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Paul DeJongArm03-01-2023Probable for start of season
          Freddy PachecoElbow03-24-2023Questionable for start of season
