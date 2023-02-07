The Cincinnati Reds are riding a 10-game winning streak -- matching their longest run since 1957 -- heading into the finale of a three-game series against the visiting Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon.

The streak has sent the Reds to the top of the National League Central. The franchise has logged just three longer winning stretches since 1901: 13 games between 1918 and '19, 12 games in 1939 and 12 games in 1957.

The Reds have won 13 of 15 and 32 of their last 52 since a 7-15 start to the season. At 39-35, Cincinnati is four games over .500, its best mark since ending the 2021 season with an 83-79 record.

"There's a culture here. Things are changing for the best," Reds veteran slugger Joey Votto said. "It's a new era. As a Reds fan, I'm excited about it, too."

Rookie Elly De La Cruz homered and finished a triple shy of the cycle on Tuesday. Fellow rookie Matt McLain has reached base in 14 straight games, and TJ Friedl recorded his first career four-hit game on Tuesday.

Another outstanding rookie prospect looks to continue his own historic start and Cincinnati's momentum as the Reds attempt to sweep the Rockies.

Andrew Abbott (3-0, 0.00 ERA) has yet to allow a run in three starts, covering 17 2/3 innings. Since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893, Abbott is the only pitcher in major league history to open his career with three scoreless starts of at least five innings.

Abbott will be facing Colorado for the first time.

The Rockies, attempting to snap a seven-game losing streak, will look to conclude their 10-game road trip on a positive note. Right-hander Connor Seabold (1-3, 5.88 ERA) gets the starting assignment, his 10th start and 17th appearance of the season.

Seabold is making his second start this season against Cincinnati. He allowed six runs, four earned, on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings on May 15 in a 9-8 Colorado win at Denver.

The Reds have been stringing wins together despite losing the top three pitchers in their rotation, an area general manager Nick Krall said Tuesday the team could look to address before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

"Yeah. We're in first place. We're looking to win," Krall said. "That's our goal. I think we want to do whatever we can for this team. We just need to continue to play well and see what's out there."

The Rockies optioned right-handed pitcher Gavin Hollowell to Triple-A Albuquerque before the Tuesday game to make room for right-hander Noah Davis, who started the subsequent 8-6 loss to Cincinnati. Davis gave up five runs in four innings.

Hollowell, a top pitching prospect, appeared in one game, allowing one run and striking out two over two innings at Atlanta on Saturday.

Despite his team's struggles, Rockies manager Bud Black feels good about the way his team scored four runs in the last two innings and had the bases loaded in the ninth before falling short.

"That doesn't surprise me," Black said of his team's rally. "That's what our guys do. We don't stop. Everything in the dugout points to the next inning, the next at-bat."

In addition to their seven-game losing streak, the Rockies are also dealing with the death of a friend and popular professional colleague. Longtime TV color analyst and former major league pitcher George Frazier succumbed to an undisclosed illness on Monday. He was 68.

Frazier was a member of the 1981 AL champion New York Yankees and won a World Series ring with the 1987 Minnesota Twins. He was a broadcaster for some of the biggest moments in Rockies history, including the 2007 team that advanced to the World Series.

--Field Level Media