Alex Cobb Hip 06-30-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 1

Robbie Ray Elbow 07-18-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 19

Mike Yastrzemski Shoulder 02-29-2024 Probable for start of season

Tristan Beck Hand 02-29-2024 Probable for start of season

Keaton Winn Elbow 02-29-2024 Probable for start of season

Austin Warren Elbow 06-30-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 1

Marco Luciano Hamstring 02-27-2024 Probable for start of season