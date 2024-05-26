away team background logo
home team background logo
Box Score
Plays
Box Score
Plays
Tweets

123456789RHE
PHI38-16
000110000251
COL18-34
23000000X561
  • Coors FieldDenver, CO
  • W: C. Quantrill (4-3)L: R. Suarez (9-1)S: T. Kinley (2)
  • HR: COL - R. McMahon (9)
PHIPhillies
COLRockies
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
K. Schwarber DH31000111.231.354.390.7441.5
J. Realmuto C40100031.287.332.454.786-0.5
B. Harper 1B40000002.276.381.541.9230.0
A. Bohm 3B40110000.315.369.502.8712.0
B. Stott 2B40000012.252.358.403.760-0.5
N. Castellanos RF40000010.202.269.315.584-0.5
B. Marsh LF-CF21200100.262.335.423.7583.0
E. Sosa SS30000013.319.402.5971.000-0.5
J. Rojas CF20110000.215.261.292.5532.0
a- K. Clemens PH-LF10000000.294.333.7061.0390.0
HITTERSAB
K. Schwarber DH3
J. Realmuto C4
B. Harper 1B4
A. Bohm 3B4
B. Stott 2B4
N. Castellanos RF4
B. Marsh LF-CF2
E. Sosa SS3
J. Rojas CF2
a- K. Clemens PH-LF1
  • a-grounded out for Rojas in the 8th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
E. Tovar SS31100120.288.322.470.7912.0
B. Rodgers 2B41210011.266.305.345.6493.5
R. McMahon 3B31121112.294.377.500.8777.5
E. Diaz C40000012.303.345.439.784-0.5
K. Bryant DH40100010.179.313.254.5660.5
B. Doyle CF31000111.268.337.426.7633.5
S. Bouchard LF30000021.211.318.351.669-1.0
a- C. Blackmon PH-RF10000001.224.302.336.6370.0
E. Montero 1B21000100.219.273.305.5772.0
H. Goodman RF30110010.191.240.404.6442.5
J. Cave RF-LF00000000.257.300.297.5970.0
HITTERSAB
E. Tovar SS3
B. Rodgers 2B4
R. McMahon 3B3
E. Diaz C4
K. Bryant DH4
B. Doyle CF3
S. Bouchard LF3
a- C. Blackmon PH-RF1
E. Montero 1B2
H. Goodman RF3
J. Cave RF-LF0
  • a-lined out for Bouchard in the 8th
BATTING
  • RBI - A. Bohm (47), J. Rojas (15)
  • 2-Out RBI - J. Rojas
BATTING
  • 2B - H. Goodman (4)
  • HR - R. McMahon (10)
  • RBI - B. Rodgers (14), R. McMahon 2 (32), H. Goodman (7)
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. McMahon, E. Diaz
BASERUNNING
  • CS - B. Marsh (2)
BASERUNNING
  • SB - B. Doyle (14)
FIELDING
  • E - A. Bohm (7)
FIELDING
  • DP - (Rodgers-Tovar-Montero)
  • E - E. Montero
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
R. Suarez (L, 9-1)6.03544911.750.826.5
O. Kerkering1.02000001.560.981.0
S. Dominguez1.01000106.001.502.5
PITCHERSIP
R. Suarez (L, 9-1)6.0
O. Kerkering1.0
S. Dominguez1.0
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
C. Quantrill (W, 4-3)6.03222503.531.2123.5
M. Carasiti (H, 1)1.01000200.000.863.0
N. Mears (H, 5)1.01000005.871.832.0
T. Kinley (S, 2)1.00000007.591.8310.0
PITCHERSIP
C. Quantrill (W, 4-3)6.0
M. Carasiti (H, 1)1.0
N. Mears (H, 5)1.0
T. Kinley (S, 2)1.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - R. Suarez 100-61, O. Kerkering 15-9, S. Dominguez 16-12
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Suarez 4-4, O. Kerkering 4-0
  • Batters Faced - R. Suarez 25, O. Kerkering 5, S. Dominguez 4
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - C. Quantrill 98-61, M. Carasiti 17-15, N. Mears 15-10, T. Kinley 9-6
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Quantrill 6-3, M. Carasiti 1-0, N. Mears 2-1, T. Kinley 1-2
  • Batters Faced - C. Quantrill 22, M. Carasiti 4, N. Mears 4, T. Kinley 3
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
123456789RHE
PHI38-16
000110000251
COL18-34
23000000X561
  • Coors FieldDenver, CO
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
K. Schwarber DH31000111.231.354.390.7441.5
J. Realmuto C40100031.287.332.454.786-0.5
B. Harper 1B40000002.276.381.541.9230.0
A. Bohm 3B40110000.315.369.502.8712.0
B. Stott 2B40000012.252.358.403.760-0.5
N. Castellanos RF40000010.202.269.315.584-0.5
B. Marsh LF-CF21200100.262.335.423.7583.0
E. Sosa SS30000013.319.402.5971.000-0.5
J. Rojas CF20110000.215.261.292.5532.0
a- K. Clemens PH-LF10000000.294.333.7061.0390.0
Total312520279-----
HITTERSAB
K. Schwarber DH3
J. Realmuto C4
B. Harper 1B4
A. Bohm 3B4
B. Stott 2B4
N. Castellanos RF4
B. Marsh LF-CF2
E. Sosa SS3
J. Rojas CF2
a- K. Clemens PH-LF1
Total31
  • a-grounded out for Rojas in the 8th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
E. Tovar SS31100120.288.322.470.7912.0
B. Rodgers 2B41210011.266.305.345.6493.5
R. McMahon 3B31121112.294.377.500.8777.5
E. Diaz C40000012.303.345.439.784-0.5
K. Bryant DH40100010.179.313.254.5660.5
B. Doyle CF31000111.268.337.426.7633.5
S. Bouchard LF30000021.211.318.351.669-1.0
a- C. Blackmon PH-RF10000001.224.302.336.6370.0
E. Montero 1B21000100.219.273.305.5772.0
H. Goodman RF30110010.191.240.404.6442.5
J. Cave RF-LF00000000.257.300.297.5970.0
Total3056414108-----
HITTERSAB
E. Tovar SS3
B. Rodgers 2B4
R. McMahon 3B3
E. Diaz C4
K. Bryant DH4
B. Doyle CF3
S. Bouchard LF3
a- C. Blackmon PH-RF1
E. Montero 1B2
H. Goodman RF3
J. Cave RF-LF0
Total30
  • a-lined out for Bouchard in the 8th
BATTING
  • RBI - A. Bohm (47), J. Rojas (15)
  • 2-Out RBI - J. Rojas
BATTING
  • 2B - H. Goodman (4)
  • HR - R. McMahon (10)
  • RBI - B. Rodgers (14), R. McMahon 2 (32), H. Goodman (7)
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. McMahon, E. Diaz
BASERUNNING
  • CS - B. Marsh (2)
BASERUNNING
  • SB - B. Doyle (14)
FIELDING
  • E - A. Bohm (7)
FIELDING
  • DP - (Rodgers-Tovar-Montero)
  • E - E. Montero
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
R. Suarez (L, 9-1)6.03544911.750.826.5
O. Kerkering1.02000001.560.981.0
S. Dominguez1.01000106.001.502.5
Total8.06544101---
PITCHERSIP
R. Suarez (L, 9-1)6.0
O. Kerkering1.0
S. Dominguez1.0
Total8.0
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
C. Quantrill (W, 4-3)6.03222503.531.2123.5
M. Carasiti (H, 1)1.01000200.000.863.0
N. Mears (H, 5)1.01000005.871.832.0
T. Kinley (S, 2)1.00000007.591.8310.0
Total9.0522270---
PITCHERSIP
C. Quantrill (W, 4-3)6.0
M. Carasiti (H, 1)1.0
N. Mears (H, 5)1.0
T. Kinley (S, 2)1.0
Total9.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - R. Suarez 100-61, O. Kerkering 15-9, S. Dominguez 16-12
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Suarez 4-4, O. Kerkering 4-0
  • Batters Faced - R. Suarez 25, O. Kerkering 5, S. Dominguez 4
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - C. Quantrill 98-61, M. Carasiti 17-15, N. Mears 15-10, T. Kinley 9-6
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Quantrill 6-3, M. Carasiti 1-0, N. Mears 2-1, T. Kinley 1-2
  • Batters Faced - C. Quantrill 22, M. Carasiti 4, N. Mears 4, T. Kinley 3
  • 1ST INNING
    		McMahon homered to right center, Rodgers scored02
  • 2ND INNING
    		Goodman doubled to deep right, Doyle scored, Montero to third03
    		Rodgers reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Tovar and Montero scored, Goodman out at third, Rodgers to second on 3rd baseman Bohm throwing error05
  • 4TH INNING
    		Bohm singled to right, Schwarber scored, Harper to third15
  • 5TH INNING
    		Rojas singled to right, Marsh scored25
  • 1ST INNING
    • C. Quantrill Pitching:
    • K. Schwarber: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Schwarber struck out swinging
    • J. Realmuto: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Realmuto struck out swinging
    • B. Harper: Ball, Harper lined out to left
    • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • R. Suarez Pitching:
    • E. Tovar: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Tovar struck out swinging
    • B. Rodgers: Rodgers singled to deep right
    • R. McMahon: McMahon homered to right center, Rodgers scored
    • E. Diaz: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Diaz struck out swinging
    • K. Bryant: Foul, Bryant flied out to center
    • End of the 1st (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • C. Quantrill Pitching:
    • A. Bohm: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Bohm lined out to right
    • B. Stott: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Stott grounded out to pitcher
    • N. Castellanos: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Castellanos flied out to deep center
    • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
    • R. Suarez Pitching:
    • B. Doyle: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Doyle walked
    • S. Bouchard: Foul, Bouchard flied out to deep left
    • E. Montero: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Doyle stole second, Ball, Ball, Ball, Montero walked
    • H. Goodman: Goodman doubled to deep right, Doyle scored, Montero to third
    • E. Tovar: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Tovar walked
    • B. Rodgers: Ball, Ball, Rodgers reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Tovar and Montero scored, Goodman out at third, Rodgers to second on 3rd baseman Bohm throwing error
    • R. McMahon: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, McMahon walked
    • E. Diaz: Ball, Diaz reached on fielder's choice to second, McMahon out at second
    • End of the 2nd (3 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • C. Quantrill Pitching:
    • B. Marsh: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Marsh walked
    • E. Sosa: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Sosa popped out to first
    • J. Rojas: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Marsh caught stealing second, catcher to second, Rojas flied out to deep center
    • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • R. Suarez Pitching:
    • K. Bryant: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Bryant struck out swinging
    • B. Doyle: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Doyle lined out to right
    • S. Bouchard: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Bouchard struck out swinging
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 4TH INNING
    • C. Quantrill Pitching:
    • K. Schwarber: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Schwarber walked
    • J. Realmuto: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Realmuto struck out swinging
    • B. Harper: Harper safe at first on 1st baseman Montero fielding error, Schwarber to second
    • A. Bohm: Ball, Ball, Foul, Bohm singled to right, Schwarber scored, Harper to third
    • B. Stott: Stott grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Bohm out at second
    • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • R. Suarez Pitching:
    • E. Montero: Ball, Montero lined out to second
    • H. Goodman: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Goodman struck out swinging
    • E. Tovar: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Tovar struck out swinging
    • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
  • 5TH INNING
    • C. Quantrill Pitching:
    • N. Castellanos: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
    • B. Marsh: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Marsh singled to right
    • E. Sosa: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Sosa grounded out to third, Marsh to second
    • J. Rojas: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Rojas singled to right, Marsh scored
    • K. Schwarber: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Schwarber lined out to center
    • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • R. Suarez Pitching:
    • B. Rodgers: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Rodgers struck out swinging
    • R. McMahon: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
    • E. Diaz: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Diaz grounded out to shortstop
    • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • C. Quantrill Pitching:
    • J. Realmuto: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Realmuto struck out looking
    • B. Harper: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Harper flied out to center
    • A. Bohm: Foul, Ball, Foul, Bohm grounded out to third
    • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • R. Suarez Pitching:
    • K. Bryant: Ball, Foul, Ball, Bryant flied out to deep center
    • B. Doyle: Doyle grounded bunt out to third
    • S. Bouchard: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Bouchard struck out swinging
    • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 7TH INNING
    • Matt Carasiti relieved Cal Quantrill
    • B. Stott: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Stott struck out swinging
    • N. Castellanos: Castellanos lined out to right
    • B. Marsh: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Marsh singled to shallow right
    • E. Sosa: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Sosa struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Orion Kerkering relieved Ranger Suarez
    • E. Montero: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Montero grounded out to shortstop
    • H. Goodman: Strike swinging, Ball, Goodman grounded out to third
    • E. Tovar: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Tovar reached on an infield single to shortstop
    • B. Rodgers: Ball, Rodgers singled to left center, Tovar to second
    • R. McMahon: McMahon lined out to left
    • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 8TH INNING
    • Jake Cave in right field
    • Nick Mears relieved Matt Carasiti
    • Kody Clemens hit for Johan Rojas
    • K. Clemens: Ball, Ball, Clemens grounded out to second
    • K. Schwarber: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Schwarber lined out to shortstop
    • J. Realmuto: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Realmuto reached on an infield single to second
    • B. Harper: Strike swinging, Harper flied out to deep left
    • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • Brandon Marsh in center field
    • Kody Clemens in left field
    • Seranthony Dominguez relieved Orion Kerkering
    • E. Diaz: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Diaz popped out to shortstop
    • K. Bryant: Ball, Bryant singled to center
    • B. Doyle: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Doyle struck out swinging
    • Charlie Blackmon hit for Sean Bouchard
    • C. Blackmon: Blackmon lined out to third
    • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 9TH INNING
    • Charlie Blackmon in right field
    • Jake Cave in left field
    • Tyler Kinley relieved Nick Mears
    • A. Bohm: Ball, Foul, Foul, Bohm grounded out to third
    • B. Stott: Strike looking, Ball, Stott flied out to shallow center
    • N. Castellanos: Ball, Castellanos fouled out to right
    • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola