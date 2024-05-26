Box Score
Plays
Box Score
Plays
Tweets
- W: C. Quantrill (4-3)L: R. Suarez (9-1)S: T. Kinley (2)
- HR: COL - R. McMahon (9)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Schwarber DH
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|.354
|.390
|.744
|1.5
|J. Realmuto C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.287
|.332
|.454
|.786
|-0.5
|B. Harper 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|.381
|.541
|.923
|0.0
|A. Bohm 3B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|.369
|.502
|.871
|2.0
|B. Stott 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|.358
|.403
|.760
|-0.5
|N. Castellanos RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|.269
|.315
|.584
|-0.5
|B. Marsh LF-CF
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|.335
|.423
|.758
|3.0
|E. Sosa SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.319
|.402
|.597
|1.000
|-0.5
|J. Rojas CF
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|.261
|.292
|.553
|2.0
|a- K. Clemens PH-LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|.333
|.706
|1.039
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Schwarber DH
|3
|J. Realmuto C
|4
|B. Harper 1B
|4
|A. Bohm 3B
|4
|B. Stott 2B
|4
|N. Castellanos RF
|4
|B. Marsh LF-CF
|2
|E. Sosa SS
|3
|J. Rojas CF
|2
|a- K. Clemens PH-LF
|1
- a-grounded out for Rojas in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|E. Tovar SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.288
|.322
|.470
|.791
|2.0
|B. Rodgers 2B
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|.305
|.345
|.649
|3.5
|R. McMahon 3B
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.294
|.377
|.500
|.877
|7.5
|E. Diaz C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.303
|.345
|.439
|.784
|-0.5
|K. Bryant DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|.313
|.254
|.566
|0.5
|B. Doyle CF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|.337
|.426
|.763
|3.5
|S. Bouchard LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.211
|.318
|.351
|.669
|-1.0
|a- C. Blackmon PH-RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|.302
|.336
|.637
|0.0
|E. Montero 1B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|.273
|.305
|.577
|2.0
|H. Goodman RF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.191
|.240
|.404
|.644
|2.5
|J. Cave RF-LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|.300
|.297
|.597
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|E. Tovar SS
|3
|B. Rodgers 2B
|4
|R. McMahon 3B
|3
|E. Diaz C
|4
|K. Bryant DH
|4
|B. Doyle CF
|3
|S. Bouchard LF
|3
|a- C. Blackmon PH-RF
|1
|E. Montero 1B
|2
|H. Goodman RF
|3
|J. Cave RF-LF
|0
- a-lined out for Bouchard in the 8th
- RBI - A. Bohm (47), J. Rojas (15)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Rojas
- 2B - H. Goodman (4)
- HR - R. McMahon (10)
- RBI - B. Rodgers (14), R. McMahon 2 (32), H. Goodman (7)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. McMahon, E. Diaz
- CS - B. Marsh (2)
- SB - B. Doyle (14)
- E - A. Bohm (7)
- DP - (Rodgers-Tovar-Montero)
- E - E. Montero
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Suarez (L, 9-1)
|6.0
|3
|5
|4
|4
|9
|1
|1.75
|0.82
|6.5
|O. Kerkering
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.56
|0.98
|1.0
|S. Dominguez
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|1.50
|2.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|R. Suarez (L, 9-1)
|6.0
|O. Kerkering
|1.0
|S. Dominguez
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Quantrill (W, 4-3)
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|0
|3.53
|1.21
|23.5
|M. Carasiti (H, 1)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.86
|3.0
|N. Mears (H, 5)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.87
|1.83
|2.0
|T. Kinley (S, 2)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.59
|1.83
|10.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|C. Quantrill (W, 4-3)
|6.0
|M. Carasiti (H, 1)
|1.0
|N. Mears (H, 5)
|1.0
|T. Kinley (S, 2)
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Suarez 100-61, O. Kerkering 15-9, S. Dominguez 16-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Suarez 4-4, O. Kerkering 4-0
- Batters Faced - R. Suarez 25, O. Kerkering 5, S. Dominguez 4
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Quantrill 98-61, M. Carasiti 17-15, N. Mears 15-10, T. Kinley 9-6
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Quantrill 6-3, M. Carasiti 1-0, N. Mears 2-1, T. Kinley 1-2
- Batters Faced - C. Quantrill 22, M. Carasiti 4, N. Mears 4, T. Kinley 3
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Schwarber DH
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.231
|.354
|.390
|.744
|1.5
|J. Realmuto C
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.287
|.332
|.454
|.786
|-0.5
|B. Harper 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|.381
|.541
|.923
|0.0
|A. Bohm 3B
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|.369
|.502
|.871
|2.0
|B. Stott 2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|.358
|.403
|.760
|-0.5
|N. Castellanos RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|.269
|.315
|.584
|-0.5
|B. Marsh LF-CF
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|.335
|.423
|.758
|3.0
|E. Sosa SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.319
|.402
|.597
|1.000
|-0.5
|J. Rojas CF
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|.261
|.292
|.553
|2.0
|a- K. Clemens PH-LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|.333
|.706
|1.039
|0.0
|Total
|31
|2
|5
|2
|0
|2
|7
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|K. Schwarber DH
|3
|J. Realmuto C
|4
|B. Harper 1B
|4
|A. Bohm 3B
|4
|B. Stott 2B
|4
|N. Castellanos RF
|4
|B. Marsh LF-CF
|2
|E. Sosa SS
|3
|J. Rojas CF
|2
|a- K. Clemens PH-LF
|1
|Total
|31
- a-grounded out for Rojas in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|E. Tovar SS
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.288
|.322
|.470
|.791
|2.0
|B. Rodgers 2B
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|.305
|.345
|.649
|3.5
|R. McMahon 3B
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.294
|.377
|.500
|.877
|7.5
|E. Diaz C
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.303
|.345
|.439
|.784
|-0.5
|K. Bryant DH
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|.313
|.254
|.566
|0.5
|B. Doyle CF
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|.337
|.426
|.763
|3.5
|S. Bouchard LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.211
|.318
|.351
|.669
|-1.0
|a- C. Blackmon PH-RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|.302
|.336
|.637
|0.0
|E. Montero 1B
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|.273
|.305
|.577
|2.0
|H. Goodman RF
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.191
|.240
|.404
|.644
|2.5
|J. Cave RF-LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|.300
|.297
|.597
|0.0
|Total
|30
|5
|6
|4
|1
|4
|10
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|E. Tovar SS
|3
|B. Rodgers 2B
|4
|R. McMahon 3B
|3
|E. Diaz C
|4
|K. Bryant DH
|4
|B. Doyle CF
|3
|S. Bouchard LF
|3
|a- C. Blackmon PH-RF
|1
|E. Montero 1B
|2
|H. Goodman RF
|3
|J. Cave RF-LF
|0
|Total
|30
- a-lined out for Bouchard in the 8th
- RBI - A. Bohm (47), J. Rojas (15)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Rojas
- 2B - H. Goodman (4)
- HR - R. McMahon (10)
- RBI - B. Rodgers (14), R. McMahon 2 (32), H. Goodman (7)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. McMahon, E. Diaz
- CS - B. Marsh (2)
- SB - B. Doyle (14)
- E - A. Bohm (7)
- DP - (Rodgers-Tovar-Montero)
- E - E. Montero
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Suarez (L, 9-1)
|6.0
|3
|5
|4
|4
|9
|1
|1.75
|0.82
|6.5
|O. Kerkering
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.56
|0.98
|1.0
|S. Dominguez
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|1.50
|2.5
|Total
|8.0
|6
|5
|4
|4
|10
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|R. Suarez (L, 9-1)
|6.0
|O. Kerkering
|1.0
|S. Dominguez
|1.0
|Total
|8.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Quantrill (W, 4-3)
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|0
|3.53
|1.21
|23.5
|M. Carasiti (H, 1)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.86
|3.0
|N. Mears (H, 5)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5.87
|1.83
|2.0
|T. Kinley (S, 2)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.59
|1.83
|10.0
|Total
|9.0
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|C. Quantrill (W, 4-3)
|6.0
|M. Carasiti (H, 1)
|1.0
|N. Mears (H, 5)
|1.0
|T. Kinley (S, 2)
|1.0
|Total
|9.0
- Pitches-Strikes - R. Suarez 100-61, O. Kerkering 15-9, S. Dominguez 16-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Suarez 4-4, O. Kerkering 4-0
- Batters Faced - R. Suarez 25, O. Kerkering 5, S. Dominguez 4
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Quantrill 98-61, M. Carasiti 17-15, N. Mears 15-10, T. Kinley 9-6
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Quantrill 6-3, M. Carasiti 1-0, N. Mears 2-1, T. Kinley 1-2
- Batters Faced - C. Quantrill 22, M. Carasiti 4, N. Mears 4, T. Kinley 3
1ST INNING McMahon homered to right center, Rodgers scored 0 2 2ND INNING Goodman doubled to deep right, Doyle scored, Montero to third 0 3 Rodgers reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Tovar and Montero scored, Goodman out at third, Rodgers to second on 3rd baseman Bohm throwing error 0 5 4TH INNING Bohm singled to right, Schwarber scored, Harper to third 1 5 5TH INNING Rojas singled to right, Marsh scored 2 5
- C. Quantrill Pitching:
- K. Schwarber: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Schwarber struck out swinging
- J. Realmuto: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Realmuto struck out swinging
- B. Harper: Ball, Harper lined out to left
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Suarez Pitching:
- E. Tovar: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Tovar struck out swinging
- B. Rodgers: Rodgers singled to deep right
- R. McMahon: McMahon homered to right center, Rodgers scored
- E. Diaz: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Diaz struck out swinging
- K. Bryant: Foul, Bryant flied out to center
- End of the 1st (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Quantrill Pitching:
- A. Bohm: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Bohm lined out to right
- B. Stott: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Stott grounded out to pitcher
- N. Castellanos: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Castellanos flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- R. Suarez Pitching:
- B. Doyle: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Doyle walked
- S. Bouchard: Foul, Bouchard flied out to deep left
- E. Montero: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Doyle stole second, Ball, Ball, Ball, Montero walked
- H. Goodman: Goodman doubled to deep right, Doyle scored, Montero to third
- E. Tovar: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Tovar walked
- B. Rodgers: Ball, Ball, Rodgers reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Tovar and Montero scored, Goodman out at third, Rodgers to second on 3rd baseman Bohm throwing error
- R. McMahon: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, McMahon walked
- E. Diaz: Ball, Diaz reached on fielder's choice to second, McMahon out at second
- End of the 2nd (3 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Quantrill Pitching:
- B. Marsh: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Marsh walked
- E. Sosa: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Sosa popped out to first
- J. Rojas: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Marsh caught stealing second, catcher to second, Rojas flied out to deep center
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Suarez Pitching:
- K. Bryant: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Bryant struck out swinging
- B. Doyle: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Doyle lined out to right
- S. Bouchard: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Bouchard struck out swinging
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Quantrill Pitching:
- K. Schwarber: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Schwarber walked
- J. Realmuto: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Realmuto struck out swinging
- B. Harper: Harper safe at first on 1st baseman Montero fielding error, Schwarber to second
- A. Bohm: Ball, Ball, Foul, Bohm singled to right, Schwarber scored, Harper to third
- B. Stott: Stott grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Bohm out at second
- Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- R. Suarez Pitching:
- E. Montero: Ball, Montero lined out to second
- H. Goodman: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Goodman struck out swinging
- E. Tovar: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Tovar struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- C. Quantrill Pitching:
- N. Castellanos: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
- B. Marsh: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Marsh singled to right
- E. Sosa: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Sosa grounded out to third, Marsh to second
- J. Rojas: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Rojas singled to right, Marsh scored
- K. Schwarber: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Schwarber lined out to center
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- R. Suarez Pitching:
- B. Rodgers: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Rodgers struck out swinging
- R. McMahon: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, McMahon struck out swinging
- E. Diaz: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Diaz grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Quantrill Pitching:
- J. Realmuto: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Realmuto struck out looking
- B. Harper: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Harper flied out to center
- A. Bohm: Foul, Ball, Foul, Bohm grounded out to third
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Matt Carasiti relieved Cal Quantrill
- B. Stott: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Stott struck out swinging
- N. Castellanos: Castellanos lined out to right
- B. Marsh: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Marsh singled to shallow right
- E. Sosa: Foul, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Sosa struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Orion Kerkering relieved Ranger Suarez
- E. Montero: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Montero grounded out to shortstop
- H. Goodman: Strike swinging, Ball, Goodman grounded out to third
- E. Tovar: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Tovar reached on an infield single to shortstop
- B. Rodgers: Ball, Rodgers singled to left center, Tovar to second
- R. McMahon: McMahon lined out to left
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jake Cave in right field
- Nick Mears relieved Matt Carasiti
- Kody Clemens hit for Johan Rojas
- K. Clemens: Ball, Ball, Clemens grounded out to second
- K. Schwarber: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Schwarber lined out to shortstop
- J. Realmuto: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Realmuto reached on an infield single to second
- B. Harper: Strike swinging, Harper flied out to deep left
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Brandon Marsh in center field
- Kody Clemens in left field
- Seranthony Dominguez relieved Orion Kerkering
- E. Diaz: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Diaz popped out to shortstop
- K. Bryant: Ball, Bryant singled to center
- B. Doyle: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Doyle struck out swinging
- Charlie Blackmon hit for Sean Bouchard
- C. Blackmon: Blackmon lined out to third
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Charlie Blackmon in right field
- Jake Cave in left field
- Tyler Kinley relieved Nick Mears
- A. Bohm: Ball, Foul, Foul, Bohm grounded out to third
- B. Stott: Strike looking, Ball, Stott flied out to shallow center
- N. Castellanos: Ball, Castellanos fouled out to right
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)