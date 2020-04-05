2020 MLB divisional odds, NL West predictions, best bets: Proven computer model loving Diamondbacks

The new Major League Baseball season does not have a start date due to the coronavirus pandemic, but sportsbooks are still listing 2020 MLB Divisional odds. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who improved on an already loaded lineup with the acquisitions of outfielder Mookie Betts and starting pitcher David Price in the offseason, are atop the 2020 MLB odds to win the NL West at -1300 (risk $1300 to win $100). Teaming 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger with Betts in the outfield and Price joining a stacked rotation headed by Clayton Kershaw makes the Dodgers perhaps the most odds-on favorite in the majors.

Even though they're favored, the Dodgers will still have to get past the Diamondbacks (+900), Padres (+1100), Rockies (+20000) and Giants (+20000) to win the NL West. Do any other NL West teams have what it takes to make a run at the title? Before you make your 2020 MLB divisional picks, be sure to check out the 2020 NL West predictions and best bets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model says the Arizona Diamondbacks are the second-best play in the NL West in 2020, winning the division in 4.3 percent of simulations and being valued at +900 in the latest 2020 NL West odds. The Diamondbacks made a major offseason splash, acquiring ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner in free agency.

Signing the former Dodgers star to a five-year, $85 million contract not only solidifies Arizona's rotation, but it was also a direct shot across the bow of their NL West foe. Bumgarner, who went 9-9 with a 3.90 ERA last season, will join a rotation that includes Zac Gallen, Luke Weaver, Merrill Kelly and Robbie Ray.

Arizona went 85-77 last season and traded starting pitcher Zack Greinke to Houston in late July. The Diamondbacks haven't had success in October lately, not winning a game in the National League Championship Series round since their 2001 World Series crown. Between adding Bumgarner and center fielder Starling Marte, who recorded career highs of 23 homers and 82 RBIs with the Pirates last year, Arizona is primed to make a jump from its 85-77 record in 2019.

2020 NL West odds

Dodgers -1,300

Diamondbacks +900

Padres +1,100

Rockies +20,000

Giants +20,000