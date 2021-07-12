The MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday at Denver's Coors Field. On Monday, we learned exactly what the starting lineups would look like for each team, and it's clear who will get the spotlight in the Midsummer Classic's first inning. Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound for the American League. He will also bat leadoff for the AL and be the first hitter of the game against National League starting pitcher Max Scherzer.

Ohtani, voted as the AL's starting DH by fans and also picked as a pitcher, made history as the first player in MLB history to make an All-Star team as both a hitter and pitcher. The league has changed the DH rule -- something CBS Sports' Mike Axisa argued for last month -- for the All-Star Game to specifically allow the AL to keep the DH after Ohtani exits. Ohtani will be allowed to remain in the game as the DH even after he's removed as a pitcher.

"For this game, we're going to be allowed to use Shohei as two players," American League manager Kevin Cash said during Monday's press conference. Cash said he begged MLB to make the rule change. "This is what the fans want to see."

Ohtani's All-Star appearances on the mound and at the plate will come just 24 hours after his participation in the 2021 Home Run Derby. Ohtani, 27, is slashing .279/.364/.698 with a league-best 33 home runs to go along with 70 RBI, 65 runs scored, 12 steals. His pitching stats include a 3.49 ERA (132 ERA+) with 87 strikeouts in 13 games started (67 IP). CBS Sports' Dayn Perry recently broke down how Ohtani became one of the league's elite power hitters.

Dave Roberts of the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will manage the National League, and Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays will manage the American League squad. Roberts will be managing the NL team for a third consecutive All-Star Game. The pair of skippers unveiled their starting lineups (which both feature a DH) at a press conference on Monday afternoon.

Here's how the teams will look to start the game:

National League All-Star starting lineup

SP: Max Scherzer, Nationals

American League All-Star starting lineup

SP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

The 2021 All-Star Game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.