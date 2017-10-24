Astros-Dodgers World Series rosters: Seager back, Granderson left off

Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, the 2017 World Series will begin with Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros. The Dodgers have not been to the World Series since 1988. The Astros were in the Fall Classic back in 2005 as an NL team. This is their first World Series as an AL team.

The deadline for both clubs to set their 25-man World Series rosters came and went Tuesday morning, and, shortly thereafter, both teams announced their squads. Here are the 25 players the Astros will use in the World Series:

No changes to the roster for the Astros. They'll use the same 25 players in the World Series that they used in the ALCS. Here's how the Astros were built from a talent acquisition standpoint.

Now here is the 25-man roster the Dodgers will use in the World Series:

The big news: Seager is back. He missed the NLCS -- Seager wasn't even on the NLCS roster -- with a back injury that was bad enough to require an epidural. Seager is said to be ready to go for the World Series, though, even if he wasn't 100 percent physically, there's a good chance the Dodgers would've carried him on the roster anyway so he'd be available whenever he does get healthy.

The Dodgers have also added McCarthy to the World Series roster to give them another long man in the bullpen. He missed much of the second half with a blister issue and hasn't pitched at all since October 1. To get Seager and McCarthy on the roster, the Dodgers dropped Curtis Granderson and third catcher Kyle Farmer. Granderson struggled after the trade to the Dodgers and is 1 for 15 with eight strikeouts this postseason. Here's how the Dodgers acquired their World Series roster players.