History was made Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Park. Houston Astros right-handers Luis Garcia and Phil Maton each threw an Immaculate Inning -- three strikeouts on nine pitches -- against the Texas Rangers (GameTracker). It is the first time ever a team has thrown two Immaculate Innings in one game.

Here are Garcia's and Maton's Immaculate Innings. Note that they struck out the same three hitters: Nate Lowe, Ezequiel Duran, and Brad Miller:

This is not only the first time a team has thrown two Immaculate Innings in one game. It's the first time there have been two Immaculate Innings on the same day, regardless of team or game, according to MLB.com.

There have been 107 Immaculate Innings in baseball history and, not surprisingly, they have become more common in recent years. Garcia and Maton threw the second and third Immaculate Innings of 2022, joining New York Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes. There were five Immaculate Innings in 2021. At one point baseball went 25 years between Immaculate Innings (1928 to 1953).

The Astros now have eight Immaculate Innings in franchise history. The last prior to Wednesday was Will Harris against the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 17, 2019. The Rangers had been on the wrong end of an Immaculate Inning just once before Wednesday. Former Kansas City Royals righty Jeff Montgomery got them on April 29, 1990.