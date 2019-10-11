Astros vs. Yankees series schedule, results: MLB playoffs live stream, TV channel, start time for 2019 ALCS

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees, the American League's top two teams, are meeting in the ALCS with a trip to the 2019 World Series on the line. The series is a rematch of the 2017 ALCS, which Houston won in seven games. It's the third LCS trip in a row for the Astros, who are looking for a second World Series title in three seasons.

The Yankees, meanwhile, are attempting to reach the Fall Classic for the first time since they won it all in 2009.

The series gets going on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston and could run through a Game 7 on Oct. 20. The full ALCS schedule, including start times and TV information, can be found below. All games airing on Fox or FS1 can be streamed with fuboTV (Try for free).

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Oct. 12 N.Y. Yankees at Houston 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park Oct. 13 N.Y. Yankees at Houston 8 p.m. FS1 Minute Maid Park Oct. 15 Houston at N.Y. Yankees TBA Fox or FS1 Yankee Stadium Oct. 16 Houston at N.Y. Yankees TBA Fox or FS1 Yankee Stadium Oct. 17 Houston at N.Y. Yankees* TBA Fox or FS1 Yankee Stadium Oct. 19 N.Y. Yankees at Houston* TBA Fox or FS1 Minute Maid Park Oct. 20 N.Y. Yankees at Houston* TBA Fox or FS1 Minute Maid Park

* - if necessary