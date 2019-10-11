Astros vs. Yankees series schedule, results: MLB playoffs live stream, TV channel, start time for 2019 ALCS
The two heavyweights are fighting for the AL pennant
The Houston Astros and New York Yankees, the American League's top two teams, are meeting in the ALCS with a trip to the 2019 World Series on the line. The series is a rematch of the 2017 ALCS, which Houston won in seven games. It's the third LCS trip in a row for the Astros, who are looking for a second World Series title in three seasons.
The Yankees, meanwhile, are attempting to reach the Fall Classic for the first time since they won it all in 2009.
The series gets going on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston and could run through a Game 7 on Oct. 20. The full ALCS schedule, including start times and TV information, can be found below. All games airing on Fox or FS1 can be streamed with fuboTV (Try for free).
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 12
N.Y. Yankees at Houston
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 13
N.Y. Yankees at Houston
8 p.m.
FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 15
Houston at N.Y. Yankees
TBA
Fox or FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 16
Houston at N.Y. Yankees
TBA
Fox or FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 17
Houston at N.Y. Yankees*
TBA
Fox or FS1
Yankee Stadium
Oct. 19
N.Y. Yankees at Houston*
TBA
Fox or FS1
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 20
N.Y. Yankees at Houston*
TBA
Fox or FS1
Minute Maid Park
* - if necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Roberts will return as Dodgers' manager
Roberts, who made some mistakes in NLDS Game 5, is under contract through 2022
-
ALDS: Glasnow admits he tipped pitches
The Astros jumped all over the righty in a win-or-go-home Game 5
-
World Series odds heading into LCS
Will the Astros make it two World Series titles in three seasons?
-
Nats vs. Cards: NLCS Game 1 preview
The Nationals and Cardinals square off Friday night in St. Louis
-
Upton and Cole wives recreate SI cover
They are their husbands biggest fans
-
5 bold predictions for Nats-Cards NLCS
The NLCS kicks off Friday night in St. Louis