A National League battle has the St. Louis Cardinals (44-36) and the Philadelphia Phillies (41-38) wrapping up their three-game series on Sunday Night Baseball. Each team has picked up a victory thus far but the winner of this matchup will take the series. Adam Wainwright (6-5, 3.07 ERA) is on the hill for St. Louis, while Zack Wheeler (6-4, 2.89 ERA) gets the start for Philadelphia.

First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is the -160 money line favorite (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Phillies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while St. Louis is a +135 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Phillies vs. Cardinals picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Phillies vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Phillies moneyline: Philadelphia -160, St. Louis +135

Cardinals vs. Phillies run-line: St. Louis +1.5 (-165)

Cardinals vs. Phillies over-under: 7.5 runs

STL: The over is 6-1 in Cardinals last seven Sunday games

PHI: The Phillies are 4-0 in their last four during Game 3 of a series

Why you should back the Cardinals



First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is having a stellar campaign thus far. Goldschmidt owns a sensational swing with exceptional power and bat speed. The six-time All-Star also plays solid defense in the corner with great instincts. Goldschmidt leads the league in batting average (.346), while ranking second in RBIs (65), and tied for 11th in home runs (19). He's logged 2-plus hits in back-to-back games.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado is an impact player on both sides of the game. Arenado makes consistent contact with baseball with terrific bat speed and control. The six-time All-Star is an outstanding run-producer and is rangy at third base. Arenado is batting .291 along with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs. During the first two games of the series, he has gone 6-for-8 with three home runs and six runs were driven in.

Why you should back the Phillies

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber is a power slugger in the middle of the lineup for Philadelphia. Schwarber has incredible lower body strength and is able to drive the ball into most gaps. The 2021 All-Star is patient at the dish and can get into high counts. Schwarber is tied for second in the MLB in home runs (23) and tied for 15th in RBIs (51). On July 1, he went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins is a pure hitter and run-producer. Hoskins owns the strength and bat control to spray the ball to all parts of the field with ease. The 29-year-old is batting .253 along with 16 home runs and 41 RBIs. He heads into this contest on a six-game hitting streak. On June 29, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo bomb.

