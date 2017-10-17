Dodgers-Cubs NLCS Game 3 lineups: Cubs shake things up ... slightly

The NLCS shifts to Wrigley Field for Game 3 on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Dodgers hold a 2-0 series lead thanks to Justin Turner remarkable walk-off home run in Game 2 on Sunday night. Here's how you can watch Game 3.

A few hours prior to Game 3, both clubs announced their starting lineups. Here's the lineup the visiting Dodgers are sending out there as they look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead:

SS Chris Taylor 1B Cody Bellinger 3B Justin Turner RF Yasiel Puig LF Andre Ethier 2B Chase Utley C Austin Barnes CF Joc Pederson RHP Yu Darvish

Taylor is making his first start of the postseason at shortstop after manning center field. Also, Ethier and Pederson are making their first starts of the NLCS. The Dodgers are facing a right-handed pitcher for the first time this series, hence the platoon-related changes

And how here is the lineup for the home Chicago Cubs :

2B Ben Zobrist LF Kyle Schwarber 3B Kris Bryant 1B Anthony Rizzo C Willson Contreras CF Jon Jay SS Addison Russell RF Jason Heyward RHP Kyle Hendricks

Slight change for the Cubs. The hitless Javier Baez sits and Jay, who had been batting leadoff, moves down in the lineup with Zobrist and Schwarber taking over the 1-2 spots. Bryant, Rizzo, and Contreras, who are a combined 2 for 22 in the NLCS so far, get moved down a peg. Not a big change, but a slight shuffle as a) the Cubbies try to get the offense back on track, and b) the Dodgers start a right-hander for the first time in the series.