How the Stanton trade affects next year's Bryce Harper free agency market

The New York Yankees traded for prodigious slugger Giancarlo Stanton on Saturday morning, adding him to an already-power-packed lineup that includes Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez. That will easily be the biggest baseball news of the weekend.

And I couldn't help but think ahead to next offseason and the free agency of Bryce Harper. Why?

Harper is a free agent next offseason and he's not signing an extension with the Nationals.

He grew up a Yankees fan and for years we expected the Yankees to be the frontrunner when he hit free agency.

The Yankees now have Stanton and Judge at the corner outfield spots locked in for years. Sure, there's a DH spot, but having both Stanton and Harper on mega-contracts would be totally redundant.

The Yankees still have pitching holes to fill this offseason, further adding to their future payroll obligations.

If the Yankees do want to go the route of a gigantic contract next offseason, Manny Machado at third base makes a lot more sense than Harper.

As far as Harper goes, we're going to take a totally speculative look into the crystal ball. I will list the teams I think (this is a key point, because there's no way to actually know what's going to transpire in the next 11 months that might change the landscape such as this Stanton trade did) have a shot at landing Harper. This is bound to be incredibly wrong, so it's recommended you save this and mock me endlessly on Twitter next offseason when Harper signs with the A's.

The smart money is on the Cubs, Nationals or Phillies with the next four being decent fall-back bets. I'd be shocked if teams outside the top seven were heavily in on the bidding. As noted, lots can change.

Who ya got? No wrong answer for around a year. Have at it.