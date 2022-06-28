The New York Mets will be without righty Tylor Megill until at least mid-August after transferring him to the 60-day injured list on Monday. Megill has not pitched since June 16 because of a strained right shoulder. The Mets moved him to the 60-day IL in part to clear a 40-player roster spot for utility infielder Kramer Robertson, who they claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

Megill, 26 years old, had a seeming breakout year derailed by a pair of injuries. Over the course of his first six starts this season, he posted a 2.43 ERA and recorded nearly five times as many strikeouts as walks. He had a horrible performance against the Washington Nationals on May 11, and he was placed on the IL for the first time the following day because of what was described as right biceps inflammation.

Megill returned about a month later, but he did not perform as he had earlier in the season. Rather, he allowed six runs (all earned) in 6 2/3 innings before returning to the shelf. The damage done to his seasonal marks cover up any trace of his early season dominance; to wit, his 5.01 ERA and 80 ERA+ are far worse than last year's marks (4.52, 90).

Megill's absence from the Mets rotation has been poorly timed for reasons other than his own personal standing. The Mets have also been operating without aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer; deGrom hasn't pitched all season, and Scherzer hasn't appeared in a big-league game since tweaking his oblique in mid-May. Both have made progress in their recoveries, with Scherzer's return being imminent.

Despite missing arguably their top three starters, the Mets have remained on top of the National League East. Coming into play on Tuesday, they have a five-game lead over the Braves.