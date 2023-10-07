The 2023 MLB playoffs continue on Saturday, with all four Divisional Series getting underway. The Atlanta Braves were the best team in the MLB during the regular season, but they will have to get revenge against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS on Saturday night. Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider allowed five runs on three hits across 2.1 innings against the Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 NLDS, as Philadelphia took control of the series with a 9-1 victory. Strider posted major-league-best totals in wins (20) and strikeouts (281) this season, so he will be a popular addition to MLB DFS lineups on Saturday.

The 24-year-old went 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA in four starts against Philadelphia this season. Should you snag Strider from the MLB DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before submitting any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Phillies shortstop Trea Turner in his MLB DFS player pool on both sites. The result: Turner went 2-for-4 with an RBI, returning 10 points on DraftKings and 12.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($4,900 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Riley finished the regular season with a .281 batting average, 37 home runs and 97 RBI, closing the campaign with back-to-back multi-hit performances against Washington. He has been seeing the ball well, walking five times in his last eight games.

Riley is facing Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez, who went 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA in 22 starts this season. He has not pitched since Sept. 27, allowing six runs on nine hits across 4.2 innings, so he could be rusty heading into this start. Riley has a .307 average with 17 home runs in 72 games against Philadelphia during his career.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Riley with second baseman Ozzie Albies ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Albies has only gone hitless twice since Sept. 12, recording multi-hit games four times in his last six outings. He had two hits, two walks and scored three runs against Washington in his final game of the regular season.

Albies finished the series against the Nationals with six hits in 13 at-bats, scoring four runs and walking three times. He has a .280 batting average, 33 home runs and 109 RBI this season, adding value on the base paths with 13 stolen bases in 14 attempts. Albies has a home run and six RBI in 15 plate appearances against Suarez during his career. See who else to pick right here.

