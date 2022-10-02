The Toronto Blue Jays have clinched their American League Wild Card berth, and with an upcoming trip to the postseason, they are looking to keep their offense operating at a high level. On Saturday, they blanked the Red Sox 10-0, and they'll wrap up their series against Boston and starting pitcher Michael Wacha on Sunday, who has allowed nine runs over his last 9.1 innings pitched. Now, daily Fantasy players must decide which Blue Jays hitters are worth considering for MLB DFS lineups.

In two starts against Toronto this season, Wacha has a 4.09 ERA with a 1.455 WHIP. This season, Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is 2-for-3 against Wacha with a double and an RBI, and could be an option in the MLB DFS player pool along with shortstop Bo Bichette, who is 4-for-9 with five RBI all-time versus Wacha. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Turner went 2-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base to return 17 points on DraftKings and 21.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday, October 2, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, who is listed at $6,500 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel. Judge went 1-for-2 with two walks on Saturday against Baltimore, as he continues his pursuit of his 62nd home run this season. Over his last five games, Judge has drawn 11 walks as pitchers are increasingly hesitant to give him hittable pitches.

Judge appears to be in an advantageous spot to find home run No. 62 on Sunday afternoon, however, as the Yankees return to action against Baltimore. The Orioles will send starting pitcher Kyle Bradish to the mound, who gave up seven runs in just 2.1 innings pitched in his most recent appearance against Boston last Tuesday. Judge has never faced Bradish, but this season, his batting average has been highest during day games (.320), and he'll be motivated to hit an AL record-setting home run in front of the Yankees fans at home.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Phillies second baseman Jean Segura ($4,100 DraftKings and $2,400 on FanDuel). Segura came away with a hit in both games of a doubleheader on Saturday against Washington, and scored two runs in the late game. Coming into Sunday, he is on a five-game hitting streak in which he's batted .368 with a .737 OPS.

Philadelphia wraps up their series at Washington on Sunday and will see Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin on the mound. Corbin gave up all five runs in a 5-3 loss to the Phillies in his last start against them on September 9. Segura was just 1-for-4 in that game, but he has a career .286 average against Corbin in 42 total at bats, and has hit .310 in eight starts against the Nationals this season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sunday, October 2, 2022

