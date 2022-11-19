Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder and former National League Most Valuable Player Cody Bellinger was the most notable name not to be offered a contract in advance of Friday evening's non-tender deadline in Major League Baseball.

As a result, Bellinger and all the names listed below are now free agents since they were not "tendered" contracts for 2023 prior to the non-tender deadline for pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players. Those players are now free to negotiate with any team, including the team that just non-tendered them. Teams generally non-tender players because they have very limited interest in bringing them back, but in some cases they remain interested in a reunion but not at the salary the player likely would've commanded in or leading up to the arbitration process.

In Bellinger's case, the Dodgers have probably made the latter determination. It's not often that 27-year-old former MVPs who excel at up-the-middle defensive positions are in such a position, but that speaks to Bellinger's steep decline at the plate. Over the last two seasons, he's managed to bat just .193/.256/.355 (64 OPS+) with 29 home runs in a combined 239 games while also showing generally poor batted-ball metrics. Given that Bellinger was likely to make around $18 million for next season through arbitration, the Dodgers determined that he wasn't worth such a price tag in light of his extended struggles at the plate. However, it bears repeating that this doesn't necessarily mean that Bellinger's days with the Dodgers are at an end. Given his defensive value, age and power potential (he hit 47 home runs during that MVP season of 2019), there will be a market for his services, including, perhaps, back in L.A.

Another notable name is that of St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes. The 28-year-old former All-Star has electric stuff and for a long time was perhaps the top pitching prospect in baseball. However, a long run of injuries has prevented him from reaching that ceiling and staying there. Reyes boasts an impressive 2.86 ERA at the highest level, but he's managed to pitch just 145 innings across parts of five MLB seasons.

Now, here's a look at all the names who were non-tendered on Friday and thus are now part of the free agent pool for the 2022-23 offseason. Names are organized by the non-tendering team.

Arizona Diamondbacks: RHP Reyes Moronta

Atlanta Braves: RHP Silvino Bracho, OF Guillermo Heredia, RHP Alan Rangel, RHP Jackson Stephens, RHP Brooks Wilson

Baltimore Orioles: None

Boston Red Sox: INF Yu Chang, OF/1B Franchy Cordero

Chicago Cubs: LHP Brailyn Marquez, OF Rafael Ortega, RHP Alexander Vizcaíno

Chicago White Sox: OF Adam Engel, INF Danny Mendick, OF Mark Payton

Cincinnati Reds: OF Aristedes Aquino, OF Allan Cerda, RHP Kyle Dowdy, RHP Daniel Duarte, RHP Jeff Hoffman, RHP Derek Law, RHP Jared Solomon, RHP Art Warren

Cleveland Guardians: LHP Anthony Gose, C Luke Maile

Colorado Rockies: INF/OF Garrett Hampson

Detroit Tigers: 3B Jeimer Candelario, INF Brendan Davis, INF Harold Castro, INF Willi Castro, C Michael Papierski, RHP Miguel Diaz, RHP Kyle Funkhouser

Houston Astros: RHP Josh James

Kansas City Royals: LHP Jake Brentz, RHP Nate Webb

Los Angeles Angels: LHP Jhonathan Diaz, RHP, Touki Toussaint, RHP Nash Walters, LHP Rob Zastryzny

Los Angeles Dodgers: OF Cody Bellinger, INF Edwin Rios, OF/INF Luke Williams

Miami Marlins: INF/OF Brian Anderson, RHP Nick Neidert

Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Trevor Gott, RHP Jandel Gustave, RHP Luis Perdomo

Minnesota Twins: None

New York Mets: RHP Sean Reid-Foley, 1B/OF Dominic Smith

New York Yankees: None

Oakland Athletics: RHP Deolis Guerra, LHP Jared Koenig, INF David MacKinnon

Philadelphia Phillies: None

Pittsburgh Pirates: None

St. Louis Cardinals: OF Ben DeLuzio, RHP Alex Reyes

San Diego Padres: C Jorge Alfaro, RHP Efraín Contreras

San Francisco Giants: RHP Sam Delaplane, LHP Jarlín García, RHP Mauricio Llovera, Dom Núñez, Drew Strotman, C Meibrys Viloria, INF Jason Vosler, INF Donnie Walton, INF Colton Welker, LHP Alex Young

Seattle Mariners: C Brian O'Keefe, C Luis Torrens, RHP Luke Weaver

Tampa Bay Rays: LHP Ryan Yarbrough

Texas Rangers: RHP Nick Snyder

Toronto Blue Jays: INF Vinny Capra, OF Raimel Tapia, OF Bradley Zimmer

Washington Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde, RHP Tommy Romero, 1B Luke Voit