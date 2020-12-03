Non-tenders: None The Diamondbacks released Junior Guerra last month. He was their biggest non-tender candidate.

Non-tenders: Adam Duvall The Braves have signed Johan Camargo to a 2021 contract. He'll earn $1.36 million. Camargo was one of Atlanta's most notable non-tender candidates. Duvall, 32, was one of the more surprising non-tender decisions for Atlanta. Atlanta's outfield options are crowded, however. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the club will consider re-signing Duvall, but for now, they're waiting for assurance on the DH coming to the National League. The outfielder hit .237/.301/.532 with 16 home runs and 33 RBI in 2020.

Non-tenders: Hanser Alberto Alberto was Baltimore's only non-tender. The 28-year-old infielder was projected to command a $2 million to $4 million raise through arbitration as a first-time eligible player. He'll likely garner a good amount of interest in free agency after slashing .283/.306/.393 in 54 games last season. The Orioles parted ways with Renato Nunez, their biggest non-tender candidate, earlier this offseason. They also signed catcher Pedro Severino to a $1.825 million contract for 2021 earlier this week.

Non-tenders: None

Non-tenders: Kyle Schwarber, Jose Martinez, Albert Almora, Ryan Tepera Kris Bryant will indeed be tendered a contract prior to the deadline. Schwarber, however, was non-tendered by the Cubs. Schwarber, who will turn 28 in March, was set to earn around the $8 million mark in 2021. He'll enter free agency after six seasons with Chicago. As for Martinez, he went 0 for 21 with six strikeouts with Chicago after coming over in a midseason trade with the Rays, and his projected salary was in the $2 million range. That's too much for a right-handed platoon DH coming off a poor season. Almora, meanwhile, had just five hits in 30 at-bats in 2020.

Non-tenders: Carlos Rodon, Nomar Mazara The White Sox announced Rodon and Mazara as their non-tender players. Mazara was projected to make close to $6 million in 2021, while Rodon had a $4.5 million projected salary. Mazara was expected to be non-tendered, and Rondon has been limited to fewer than 50 MLB innings in the last two years following Tommy John surgery and shoulder trouble.

Non-tenders: Brian Goodwin, Archie Bradley, Curt Casali, R.J. Alaniz, Kyle Farmer Goodwin, who was sent to the Reds at the 2020 trade deadline, finished the abbreviated season on the injured list with a groin injury. Prior to his shutdown, the 30-year-old outfielder struggled, hitting .215/.299/.417. As far as Bradley goes, he'll now be included as an interesting free-agent reliever target this winter. In 2020, Bradley posted a 2.95 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings with the Diamondbacks and the Reds. Farmer, meanwhile, re-signed with the Reds shortly after the move on a minor-league deal.

Non-tenders: Tyler Naquin, Delino DeShields, Jefry Rodriguez Naquin struggled in 2020, both defensively and offensively. He was projected to earn $1.8 million in 2021. DeShields was sidelined with injuries in 2020 and was limited to 37 games during the abbreviated 2020 season. Both Naquin and DeShields were the expected non-tenders. Rodriguez dealt with shoulder and back issues in 2020, but Cleveland has expressed interest in bringing back the right-hander on a minor-league deal for 2021, according to The Athletic's Zack Meisel.

Non-tenders: David Dahl, Tony Wolters, Chi Chi Gonzalez Dahl is the biggest name from the batch of Rockies non-tenders. A former first-round pick for Colorado, the now free agent outfielder worked his way back to post an All-Star season in 2019. The 100 games he played in '19 were a season high for Dahl. He's been hurt regularly throughout his time with Colorado, and his 2020 season ended when he underwent shoulder surgery in September, but he's expected to be ready for spring training.

Non-tenders: None

Non-tenders: None The Astros outrighted Roberto Osuna earlier this offseason and he is now a free agent. Osuna was the team's most notable non-tender candidate.

Non-tenders: Maikel Franco, Jeison Guzman, Erick Mejia, Bubba Starling After Maikel Franco was non-tendered by the Phillies last offseason, he's now suffered the same fate with the Royals. Franco was projected to earn between $4.5 and $8 million in his final year of arbitration eligibility. Kansas City's low-risk, high-reward signing of Franco turned out well for the club when the 28-year-old hit .278/.321/.457 with eight home runs in 243 plate appearances.

Non-tenders: Keynan Middleton, Hansel Robles, Hoby Milner, Justin Anderson, Matt Andriese Middleton, 27, posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 13 appearances before being optioned to the alternate training site in late August, where he remained there for the rest of the 2020 season. The right-hander put up decent numbers during his rookie campaign in 2017, but he's struggled with injuries since then. Robles, 30, struggled in 2020. The right-hander gave up 19 earned runs in 18 appearances out of the bullpen.

Non-tenders: None The Dodgers announced they've agreed to a one-year contract with lefty Scott Alexander.

Non-tenders: Ryne Stanek Right-hander Jose Urena was designated for assignment recently, ending his time in the organization. He was among the club's biggest non-tender candidates. The Marlins also agreed to a one-year deal with first baseman Jesus Aguilar.

Non-tenders: Ben Gamel, Alex Claudio and Jace Peterson

Non-tenders: Eddie Rosario, Matt Wisler Outfielder Eddie Rosario cleared outright waivers on Wednesday. Putting Rosario on waivers was a clear indication the Twins were going to non-tender him, and indeed, they did.

Non-tenders: Chasen Shreve The Mets tendered lefty Steven Matz. The two sides avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year, $5.2 million deal, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. Right-hander Robert Gsellman was also tendered a contract.

Non-tenders: Jonathan Holder The Yankees tendered Gary Sanchez. Sanchez was New York's most notable non-tender candidate. The club also agreed to terms on one-year contracts with right-handers Luis Cessa and Ben Heller, thus avoiding arbitration.

Non-tenders: None

Non-tenders: Clay Holmes Righty Trevor Williams was released last month, answering the Pirates' most pressing non-tender question.

Non-tenders: Tyler Anderson

Non-tenders: None As expected, the Mariners tendered 2021 contracts to all their eligible players prior to Wednesday's deadline. J.P. Crawford, Mitch Haniger, and Tom Murphy are their only arbitration-eligible players and none were at risk of being non-tendered.

Non-tenders: Edgar Garcia The Rays released Hunter Renfroe, their most notable non-tender candidate, earlier this offseason, which answered that question well in advance of the deadline.

Non-tenders: Danny Santana, Jimmy Herget, Scott Heineman Santana was limited to just 15 games in 2020 due to elbow trouble. He hit a .145/.238/.273 batting line with one home run. Considering Santana's versatility to play multiple positions, the Rangers could decide to try to re-sign him at a lower price than the projected $4 million for 2021.

Non-tenders: Travis Shaw, A.J. Cole Shaw rebounded from an awful 2019 season with the Brewers, but the Blue Jays decided to wasn't enough to keep him in their 2021 plans. The 30-year-old third baseman ended the 2020 season with a .239/.306/.411 slash line to go with six home runs in 180 plate appearances.