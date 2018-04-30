MLB Power Rankings: The AL Central is terrible and giving a boost to everyone else

On Sunday, two AL Central teams played each other while the other three had foes from outside the division. They went 0-3, which isn't all too surprising, given how things have played out for the first month of the season. So far, this division flat-out sucks.

The first-place Indians are 14-12, which is fine. It's just that seven of those wins came against fellow AL Central teams (and three were against the Orioles, who are terrible). The Tigers sit in second at 11-15. The Twins have lost nine of their last 10 and are 9-14. The White Sox are 8-18 while the Royals are 7-20.

Now, look at the records outside the division:

Indians, 7-10

Tigers, 5-8

Twins, 7-13

White Sox, 3-12

Royals, 1-10

Add it all up, and that's a 23-53 record by the AL Central outside the division. That's a .303 winning percentage, or a 162-game pace of 49 wins. Holy cow, that's just brutal.

Surely things won't continue on this path, but I think we've seen enough to know this is an objectively bad division. Even if the Indians end up in the mid-90s in wins and the Twins crawl back into wild-card contention, there are three rebuilding teams here and at least two of them look every bit as bad as we thought they'd be.

There are residual effects to this, too. The contenders from other AL divisions will get a boost in win totals, and we can already see three teams in the AL West at least five games over .500 while the AL East has two powerhouses with the Blue Jays sitting 15-12. Thanks in part to how bad the AL Central is, we could well see two very high win total wild cards, such as the 2015 NL Central, sending a 98-win and a 97-win team to the Wild Card.

Speaking of the NL Central, there's benefit there as well. That's who the AL Central teams play in interleague matchups this season. We're already seeing some of it. The Pirates are 17-11, thanks in part to a 6-2 record against the AL Central. Throw in how bad the Reds have been and you get four NL Central teams at least three games over .500. If things continue along this path, the NL Central contenders should get to inflate their records a bit, thanks to the AL Central teams being so bad.

Big picture, this isn't all that huge a deal. It's just a general observation that 1) The AL Central sucks right now and 2) Lots of other teams stand to benefit as a result.

Feel free to tell me I suck as much as the AL Central via email (matt.snyder@cbsinteractive.com) or Twitter (@MattSnyderCBS). Have a great week!