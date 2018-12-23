MLB rumors: Dodgers eyeing Nicholas Castellanos; Red Sox and David Robertson have 'mutual' interest

The holidays are upon us and soon the hot stove rumor mill will slow to a crawl. Teams could still squeeze in that last second trade or signing before New Year's, of course. There have been a rash of free agent signings (Cardinals signed Andrew Miller, Rockies signed Daniel Murphy, etc.) and two notable trades (Jurickson Profar three-team deal, Dodgers-Reds blockbuster) within the last few days.

So, with that in mind, we're going to keep track of Sunday's hot stove rumblings right here in this handy roundup post. Make sure you check back often throughout the day for updates.

Dodgers want 'impact' righty bat, interested in Castellanos

The Dodgers are looking to add an "impact" right-handed bat, report MLB.com's Jon Morosi and USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Los Angeles is actively discussing catcher and second base trade scenarios. Of course, the Dodgers just traded two righty bats in Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, so presumably they are looking for a cheaper right-handed bat to complement their very lefty leaning lineup.

Among the righty bats the Dodgers have shown interest in is Tigers slugger Nicholas Castellanos, according to Morosi. Castellanos, 26, authored a .298/.354/.500 batting line with 46 doubles and 23 home runs in 157 games in 2018. Interestingly enough, MLB Trade Rumors projects Castellanos to earn $11.3 million through arbitration next year. They project Puig to make $11.3 million as well. Castellanos and Puig posted a similar OPS+ (130 to 120) and WAR (2.9 to 2.4) this past season.

Red Sox, Robertson have 'mutual interest'

According to George King of the New York Post, free agent righty reliever David Robertson is believed to be looking for a three-year contract. Several clubs are interested in a two-year deal. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand adds there is "mutual interest" between Robertson and the Red Sox. Robertson lives in Rhode Island and the longtime Yankees setup man has said he'd like to stay close to home in the Northeast.

Already twice this offseason we've seen a free agent pitcher seek a three-year contract, teams counter with two-year offers, and the two sides ultimately compromise on a two-year deal with a third year vesting option. Andrew Miller took two years and a vesting option from the Cardinals and J.A. Happ took two years with a vesting option from the Yankees. Robertson, who pitched to a 3.23 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings in 2018, could do the same.

Rangers interested in Holland, Miller

The Rangers are talking to free agent lefty Derek Holland and free agent righty Shelby Miller, reports Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. Texas is rebuilding and they are in position to roll the dice on upside plays like Holland and Miller on short-term contracts. If they pitch well, the Rangers could look to keep them long-term or trade them at the deadline. If they don't, well, no big deal. You win some and you lose some.

Holland, 32, started his career with the Rangers and was part of their back-to-back AL pennant winning teams in 2010 and 2011. He revived his career with the Giants this past season, throwing 171 1/3 innings with a 3.57 ERA and 169 strikeouts. The 28-year-old Miller allowed 21 runs in 16 innings in his return from Tommy John surgery in 2018. He pitched to a 6.35 ERA in 139 innings in three years with the Diamondbacks after coming over in the ill-fated Dansby Swanson/Ender Inciarte trade.