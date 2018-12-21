MLB hot stove: Athletics acquire Jurickson Profar from Rangers in three-team trade with Rays, per reports
Profar figures to assume a starting position for the Athletics
The Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers have reportedly agreed to a trade that will send infielder Jurickson Profar to the Bay Area. It's said to be a three-team trade that includes the Tampa Bay Rays.
Profar, 26 come February, used to be considered one of the game's elite prospects. He was ranked No. 1 in the minors by nearly every source as recently as spring 2013. His career has since been derailed by injuries that limited him to just 112 big-league appearances from 2014-17. Last season he stayed healthy, however, delivering a .254/.335/.458 slash line (105 OPS+) in 146 games while playing all over the place.
Based on the A's current roster, Profar figures to slot in as the everyday starter at either shortstop or second base, depending on Oakland's willingness to slide over Marcus Semien. Remember, incumbent second baseman Jed Lowrie is a free agent. All the injuries have left Profar just two seasons away from free agency. He's expected to make around $3 million through arbitration.
White was ranked 18th in the A's system by MLB.com, who gave him four average or better tools and a chance to become a utility man in the majors. He spent last season in Double-A, hitting .306/.388/.450 with nine home runs and 18 stolen bases.
At the moment, the Rangers figure to use Patrick Wisdom to replace Profar in the lineup. Presumably that will not be the case come spring.
