Opening Day is less than four weeks away and six of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including two of the top 10: Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell. If they don't sign in the next week or so, it'll be fair to wonder how ready they will be for Opening Day. Here now are Sunday's hot stove rumors.

Giants focused on young pitchers

After signing Matt Chapman, the Giants are focused on their young pitchers rather than adding an arm from outside the organization, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Sunday. He did not completely close the door on bringing in more pitching, however. Here's what Zaidi told reporters, including the San Francisco Chronicle and NBC Sports Bay Area:

"We have talked all offseason and been very consistent that our plan was to continue to graduate some of our young pitchers we're really high on, particularly in the rotation. The plan all along has been to give our young pitchers opportunities ... The offseason's really over as far as we're concerned. We're more in in-season mode, which doesn't mean you can't make additions. But it's a different dynamic because we're really focused on the players we have and how they'll fit together."

San Francisco is short on starters at the moment. Tristan Beck (aneurysm), Alex Cobb (hip surgery), and Robbie Ray (Tommy John surgery) will all miss the start of 2024, meaning ace Logan Webb will be followed by converted reliever Jordan Hicks and prospects Kyle Harrison and Keaton Winn in the rotation. The No. 5 spot is up for grabs with Snell and Montgomery still unsigned.

D-backs sign Andrus

The defending NL champion Diamondbacks have signed veteran infielder Elvis Andrus to a minor league contract, the team announced. Top prospect Jordan Lawlar is expected to begin the season in Triple-A, giving Andrus a chance to make the Opening Day roster as a bench player. At the moment, Jace Peterson is penciled in as the backup shortstop behind Geraldo Perdomo. Andrus, 35, had a .662 OPS in 112 games with the White Sox last year.

Phillies interested in Snell

The Phillies have interest in Blake Snell on a short-term contract. They have five starters for five rotation spots -- Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suárez, Taijuan Walker, Cristopher Sánchez -- though Sánchez could move to the bullpen to make room for Snell. The larger issue is money. Philadelphia's payroll is already in the $260 million range, which would be a franchise record, and signing Snell would push them close to $300 million. That would trigger a significant competitive balance tax charge.