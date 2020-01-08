MLB rumors: Indians 'expectation' is to keep Francisco Lindor; Yankees add pitcher on minor-league deal

While last month's Winter Meetings were fun and there was some action in the weeks to follow, the stove has grown rather cool here the second week in January, despite having top-five free agent Josh Donaldson and top-15 free agents Marcell Ozuna, Yasiel Puig and Nicholas Castellanos still on the board. Things will likely pick up soon, and once Donaldson signs the trade market might light up (Kris Bryant? Nolan Arenado? Francisco Lindor?).

Now let's get to the latest MLB offseason rumors.

Indians expect to hold Lindor

Earlier today, our own R.J. Anderson took a look at how the Dodgers have the payroll flexibility, roster depth and prospect depth to swing a deal for a superstar still this offseason. He's absolutely right and a name that has been linked to the Dodgers all offseason has been Francisco Lindor.

Lindor is two years from free agency, which means he's starting to get really expensive in arbitration, and the Indians are notoriously cheap at this point.

Indians president Chris Antonetti said Wedesday, via Mandy Bell of MLB.com, that the "expectation" is that Lindor will be the team's Opening Day shortstop.

Chris Antonetti: "I have never had a different expectation other than Francisco [Lindor] will be our shortstop Opening Day. That was my expectation as the season ended. That’s still my expectation as I’m sitting here today." — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) January 8, 2020

Now, it should be noted that wasn't a promise and things can change. If they get blown away by an offer from someone, like the Dodgers, and take it, he still didn't lie. To this point, if the Indians are taking offers on Lindor, this quote simply means their asking price hasn't been met.

Diamondbacks sign Rondon

Reliever Hector Rondon has agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Diamondbacks, reports Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.

Rondon, 31, had a 3.71 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 48 strikeouts against 20 walks in 60 2/3 innings last season for the Astros. He has closing experience and was very good for the Cubs earlier in his career but fell off starting with an brutal second half in 2016. He throws hard, but his fastball is straight as an arrow and as a result, it gets knocked around at times.

Depending upon production and how the rest of the offseason and spring training go, Rondon looks to be in the mix for late-inning work with the likes of Junior Guerra and Andrew Chafin in front of closer Archie Bradley.

Yanks sign Tropeano to minor league deal

The New York Yankees agreed to a minor-league contract with right-hander Nick Tropeano, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports. The deal includes an invitation to the Yankees' spring training camp.

Tropeano, 29, is a New York native. He grew up on Long Island and pitched at Stony Brook University. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Astros in 2011, and then traded to the Angels in 2014. He underwent Tommy John surgery in August of 2016, which forced him to miss all of the 2017 season.

Last season, Tropeano pitched just 13 2/3 innings (three games) in the big leagues, finishing with a 9.88 ERA and 10/6 K/BB. Having spent most of last year at the Triple-A level, he threw 79 2/3 innings with a 5.87 ERA, 2.74 K/BB, 1.519 WHIP and 4-6 record. At this point, he's a depth option for the Yankees and could be used if injury troubles once again hit the franchise in 2020.

Brewers extend Counsell

The Brewers have locked up one of the more successful managers in their franchise's history in Craig Counsell. His deal now runs through 2023. Full story here.