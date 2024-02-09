Spring training is fast approaching and still 15 of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including four of the top 10. Eventually a team will sign the reigning NL Cy Young winner, right? Right. Blake Snell won't be forced into retirement. Here now are Friday's hot stove rumors.

Padres interested in Duran

Jarren Duran BOS • CF • #16 BA 0.295 R 46 HR 8 RBI 40 SB 24 View Profile

The Padres have interest in Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, according to the New York Post. Boston is getting calls about several outfielders, not just Duran. They currently have Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Tyler O'Neill, Ceddanne Rafaela, Rob Refsnyder, and Masataka Yoshida available to play the three outfield spots plus DH. There's depth to trade from, if they choose.

Duran, 27, had a sneaky-great 2023 season. Following the Juan Soto trade, San Diego's only outfield lock is Fernando Tatis Jr. José Azocar is the only other outfielder on the 40-man roster. Non-40-man roster players Bryce Johnson, Óscar Mercado, and Cal Mitchell are currently in line to compete for outfield jobs in spring training. It's easy to see how Duran would fit with the Padres.

D-backs seeking righty bat

Tommy Pham ARI • LF • #28 BA 0.256 R 55 HR 16 RBI 68 SB 22 View Profile

The Diamondbacks are looking to add a right-handed hitting complement to Joc Pederson, reports MLB.com. Adam Duvall, Randal Grichuk, and Tommy Pham are under consideration. Pham finished last season with Arizona, though he and Pederson had an altercation over fantasy football in 2022. It's unclear whether the two have since buried the hatchet.

With Eugenio Suárez acquired to play third base, Arizona could use Emmanuel Rivera as Pederson's platoon partner, though Rivera's .711 OPS against lefties last year is light for a platoon DH. There are still several quality right-handed platoon DH types sitting in free agency. The Dbacks may simply be waiting to see which one will take the most team-friendly contract.

Kluber calls it a career

Corey Kluber BOS • SP • #28 ERA 7.04 WHIP 1.64 IP 55 BB 21 K 42 View Profile

Two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber announced his retirement Friday. He spent 2023 with Red Sox and was their Opening Day starter. Now 37, Kluber retires with a career 116-77 record and a 3.44 ERA. He finished with 34.0 WAR. In addition to winning the Cy Young in 2014 and 2017, Kluber also finished third in the voting in 2015 and 2018. He went to three All-Star Games, threw a no-hitter in 2021, and had an 18-strikeout game in 2015.