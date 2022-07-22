The 2022 MLB trade deadline is 11 days away. We'll see some jockeying in the standings and some teams might have to prepare to be either buyers or sellers in the coming days, waiting until the last possible day to determine which path to take. In the meantime, the rumor mill will be churning. Let's get to it.

The latest on Juan Soto

Important scoop from CBS Sports' own R.J. Anderson: The Nationals are expected to do everything they can to include Patrick Corbin (and the roughly $60 million left on his deal for the next two seasons) in a Soto deal. Full story here.

Also, Jon Heyman mentions a package that might work for the Yankees would start with top prospects Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez while a package for the Mets would start with something like Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty. Heyman, however, reports that neither the Yankees nor the Mets would be comfortable giving up their top three prospects in a Soto trade.

Heyman lists both New York teams as well as the Dodgers, Padres and Rangers as fits. The Cardinals have been heavily rumored, and the Blue Jays have also been mentioned as a Soto landing spot.

Rangers not looking to deal Pérez

Rangers lefty Martín Pérez is having a career year at age 31. He's 7-2 with a 2.68 ERA (147 ERA+) and is fresh of his first All-Star Game. Given that he is on just a one-year, $4 million deal and the Rangers are seven games out of the third AL wild-card spot -- with four teams in between -- he seems like a very attractive trade piece.

Instead, the Rangers and Pérez are looking into a long-term relationship, according to the Dallas Morning News, which reports that Pérez is "unlikely" to be traded before the deadline. There's further note that the two sides are inclined to wait until after the trade deadline to talk extension so the front office is free to work on other team needs via trade.

We aren't sure if this means the Rangers would rather be buyers than sellers or simply sell at margins to ramp up for next season, though we're inclined to believe the bigger goal will be next season.

Interest in Benintendi

The Royals being forced to put All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the restricted list during their latest trip to Canada due to not being COVID-19 vaccinated caused many to wonder if AL East teams like the Yankees and Red Sox might decline to pursue him at the deadline.

This is not the case, according to Mark Feinsand. He reports that "multiple teams," including "some in the AL East" are in on Benintendi.

Benintendi is hitting .317/.386/.401 with 14 doubles, two triples, three homers, 37 RBI and 37 runs this season. His vaccination status matters as it pertains to crossing the border between the U.S. and Canada (trips to Toronto to play the Blue Jays), because he is ineligible in Toronto without a vaccine.

Rodón's opt-out clause vests

As pointed out by MLB Trade Rumors, Giants All-Star starter Carlos Rodón has now pitched 110 innings this season. That mark triggers his opt-out clause. The lefty signed a two-year deal worth $44 million this past offseason with the Giants, but it included the innings minimum to hit for an opt-out clause, obviously tied to Rodón's injury history.

That's akin to a bet on himself and Rodón has clearly made the right decision so far. In those 110 innings, he's pitched to a 2.95 ERA (139 ERA+), 1.14 WHIP and has 138 strikeouts. If he can remain strong through the rest of the season, he'll be able to opt out and surely make a lot more money on the open market. If he does suffer an injury again, he can simply remain on his current deal and make $22.5 million next season. Kudos to Rodón.

Brewers add McGee

The Brewers have signed left-handed reliever Jake McGee, according to Ken Rosenthal. McGee, 35, was released by the Giants last week. So far this season, McGee has an ugly line -- 7.17 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, only 11 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings -- but his FIP of 4.14 on the surface level suggests maybe there's something left in there. Last season, McGee saved 31 games in 36 chances with a 2.72 ERA (153 ERA+, but 3.35 FIP), 0.91 WHIP and 58 strikeouts against just nine unintentional walks in 59 2/3 innings. He's a depth piece at this point, though the Brewers wouldn't mind if he threw like last year.

Nationals sign Dahl

The Nationals have signed former All-Star David Dahl to a minor-league deal, the club announced. Dahl, a 28-year-old outfielder, was an All-Star for the Rockies in 2019, but in 87 games between the Rockies and Rangers in 2020 and 2021 combined hit just .201/.239/.299 (44 OPS+). For those wanting to read into this: Dahl is an outfielder the Nationals could bring up if Soto is traded. For those who don't: It's a minor-league signing and teams do this for organizational depth all the time.