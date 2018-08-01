MLB scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Nationals hang 25 runs on woeful Mets
The trade deadline took center stage on Tuesday, but believe it or not there are still games to be played -- 15 of them, in fact.
Tuesday's scores
Giants 3, Padres 2 in 10 (box score)
Nationals 25, Mets 4 (box score)
Pirates 5, Cubs 4 (box score)
Yankees 6, Orioles 3 (box score)
Tigers 2, Reds 1 (box score)
Angels at Rays (GameTracker)
Phillies 3, Red Sox 1 (box score)
Marlins at Braves (GameTracker)
Royals at White Sox (GameTracker)
Indians at Twins (GameTracker)
Rockies at Cardinals (GameTracker)
Rangers at Diamondbacks (GameTracker)
Blue Jays at Athletics (GameTracker)
Astros at Mariners (GameTracker)
Brewers at Dodgers (GameTracker)
Nationals embarrass Mets, Matz
The Mets had a rough Tuesday. Not only did they decide to hold their most valuable trade chips, but they suffered quite the on-field humiliation at the hands of the Nationals.
Steven Matz didn't get out of the the first inning -- one that included a Tanner Roark double -- giving up seven runs on eight hits in two-thirds of an inning.
The Nationals were only getting started, though. Here is the scoring by inning through the first five: 7, 3, 3, 3, 3. And here's some footage of the first inning:
This was only the third time in Mets history they allowed at least 20 earned runs. The others:
- 23-5 loss to Nationals, April 30, 2017
- 26-7 loss to Phillies, June 11, 1985
On the Nationals' side, this was a franchise record in runs scored. No surprise there.
Former Met Daniel Murphy went 3 for 4 with two homers and six RBI. Anthony Rendon and Michael Taylor had three hits. Trea Turner had four. Roark, the pitcher, was 2 for 5 with a double and three RBI. Ryan Zimmerman, Matt Adams and Mark Reynolds hit home runs.
Pirates still humming
The Pirates held on in a well-contested game over the first-place Cubs to take the victory. After landing Chris Archer during the day, Tuesday came up beautifully for the Pirates. They've now won 16 of their last 20 games to move to four games over .500 despite being 40-48 just a few weeks ago.
Two-out rallies were the theme for the Pirates in this one. After two quick outs in the bottom of the third, the Pirates got a Gregory Polanco single, David Freese double (that was inches from a homer) and Francisco Cervelli home run. Javier Baez would tie it with a three-run homer in the fourth, but in the fifth, Polanco walked in front of another Freese double. Polanco tacked on an important insurance run with a homer to start the bottom of the eighth.
The Pirates looked to be in trouble in the ninth, but replay found Addison Russell was out at third base for the first out.
Had he been the tying run at third with no outs and the top of the order coming up, the Cubs likely would have tied it. Instead, the Pirates grab the close win.
Tanaka has a scoreless streak running
Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka is on a nice little run here. Two outings ago, he finished with 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Last outing, he threw a shutout and then Tuesday night, Tanaka tossed six scoreless innings (he wasn't efficient, which is why he didn't work later into the game). Since we can only count full innings in scoreless streaks, that pushes Tanaka up to 17 straight scoreless frames. Pretty fine work.
In Tanaka's four outings since coming off the disabled list, he's pitched to a 1.75 ERA in 25 2/3 innings. He's struck out 27 against six walks.
Quick hits
- Tuesday was the trade deadline and a lot of deals went down. We've got all them in one place, so go check it out.
- Chris Sale is on the DL, but the Red Sox think he'll only need to miss one start.
- Yankees starter J.A. Happ has hand, foot and mouth disease, but it's a mild case, per the team.
