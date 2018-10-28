Red Sox vs. Dodgers odds: 2018 World Series Game 5 picks and predictions from expert on 27-8 run

After the Los Angeles Dodgers' monumental 18-inning win in Game 3, it appeared momentum was on their side. However, the late-charging Boston Red Sox rallied in Game 4 of the 2018 World Series to seize control. Boston will try to wrap up another championship on Sunday night from Dodger Stadium. First pitch for Game 5 is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is -145 on the money line in the latest Red Sox vs. Dodgers odds (risk $145 to win $100), while the Red Sox are at +125 (risk $100 to win $125). Before you lay any Red Sox vs. Dodgers picks of your own for the 2018 World Series, you should see what SportsLine's Adam Thompson has to say.

SportsLine's top-ranked MLB handicapper is on a season-long MLB picks streak that has fattened the wallets of those following him. He's on an astonishing 173-110 money-line run, paying out more than $4,000 to $100 bettors following him. Since Sept. 9 alone, he's 27-8. Thompson has also shown a strong knowledge on how both of these teams work, going a combined 37-15 on games involving Los Angeles or Boston.

The total is set at 7.5 runs.

Thompson knows there are a ton of variables at play for Game 5 after both teams' bullpens have been severely taxed over the previous two contests. The Red Sox will turn to Game 2 starter David Price to close out the World Series 2018 on Sunday night. Price was solid in his first World Series start, picking up the win after going six innings and allowing just three hits and two earned runs.

Boston's offense was the best in baseball during the regular season, leading the league in runs scored, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging and OPS. Even after being held scoreless through the first six innings Saturday, Boston has blasted L.A. for nine runs in the last three games.

But just because the Red Sox come in hot doesn't mean they'll win on Sunday or provide value on the money line.

Lefty Clayton Kershaw takes the bump for the Dodgers in Game 5. His ERA is 3.91 in the post-season, but during the regular season, he was a full run better, coming in at 2.73 with a 1.04 WHIP. For his career, there's no more reliable pitcher the Dodgers would want on the bump, as Kershaw has a 2.39 ERA and is a seven-time All-Star.

And the Dodgers did put up six runs of their own on Saturday in Game 4 and jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the sixth inning. They have plenty of firepower to hang with the Red Sox.

Thompson has locked in his Game 5 World Series pick, uncovering a crucial X-factor you're not even considering for his confident pick.

So which side of Red Sox vs. Dodgers has all the value? And which crucial X-factor determines the outcome? Visit SportsLine now to find out Adam Thompson's World Series Game 5 pick, all from an expert crushing sportsbooks on MLB picks, including going 37-15 on games involving these teams and 27-8 overall since Sept. 9.