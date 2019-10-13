Yankees vs. Astros ALCS: Gleyber Torres continues breakout postseason with monster Game 1

HOUSTON -- Nearly a full week after sweeping the Twins in the ALDS, the New York Yankees finally opened their ALCS matchup with the Astros on Saturday night. Thanks to a Masahiro Tanaka masterpiece, the Yankees are in position to take a 1-0 series lead (GameTracker).

When you sweep the ALDS so convincingly -- the Yankees outscored the Twins 23-7 in the three games -- it can be easy to maintain the status quo in the ALCS. Same lineup, same rotation order, so on and so forth. The Yankees did not do that. They started Tanaka in Game 1 rather than James Paxton, and it worked wonderfully.

Manager Aaron Boone also made a subtle change to his lineup, elevating young Gleyber Torres to the No. 3 spot after he hit sixth in the ALDS. "Just felt like I liked that against (Zack) Greinke lining it up that way," was his reasoning. Going 5 for 12 (.417) with four extra-base hits in the ALDS certainly didn't hurt matters.

Like the Tanaka move, the decision to move Torres up in the lineup paid immediate dividends. He drove in Game 1's first run with a loud fourth inning double into the left-center field gap. Two innings later, Gleyber padded the lead with a towering solo home run into the Crawford Boxes in left field, giving him six extra-base hits in four postseason games.

The double and the home run were not the most impressive at-bats of the night for Torres, however. With the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Torres laid off two nasty Ryan Pressly offerings to turn a 1-2 count into a 3-2 count. He then reached out and plopped a curveball into shallow center field to drive in important two insurance runs.

That was a veteran at-bat against a tough pitcher from a 22-year-old second-year player. Opponents hit .135/.172/.211 with a 51.8 percent strikeout rate in two-strike counts against Pressly during the regular season and, honestly, I'm surprised the strikeout rate is that low. Point is, Pressly is awfully tough, especially in two-strike counts, and Torres worked him for a two-run single.

At 22 years and 303 days old, Torres is the third youngest Yankee to drive in four runs in a postseason game, trailing only Mickey Mantle (21 years and 349 days) and Tony Kubek (21 years and 358 days). His six extra-base hits lead all players in the postseason, and remember, the Yankees have played at least two fewer games than every other team because they swept the ALDS.

Aaron Judge remains New York's best all-around player, but, this postseason, Torres has stepped into the spotlight and continued his ascent toward stardom. That's a weird thing to say about a two-time All-Star, but Torres is easy to overlook in a deep Yankees lineup, and he's still young enough that he could get even better. So far this postseason, he's been aces for the Yankees.