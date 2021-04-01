The New York Yankees get a chance to immediately size up the competition in the American League East when they host the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon to get the 2021 MLB Opening Day schedule underway. New York will play its first 15 games against division foes, including a pair of three-game sets against the Blue Jays. The Yankees send ace Gerrit Cole to the mound for the 1:05 p.m. ET matchup, while Toronto counters with left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu.

First baseman Luke Voit (meniscus), who led the majors with 22 homers last year, will miss a few weeks but New York can absorb his loss if sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton stay healthy. Stanton appeared in only 41 regular-season games over the past two years but slammed six homers in seven postseason games last year. Shortstop Gleyber Torres went from 38 homers in 2019 to only three in 2020, but he went deep five times in spring training.

Leadoff hitter DJ LeMahieu is the perfect table-setter for New York's potent lineup, batting a major league-best .364 last season. Cole posted a 7-3 record and 2.84 ERA in his first season in New York and also won a pair of postseason starts. He handled the Blue Jays with ease in back-to-back starts in September, giving up one run over seven innings in each outing while striking out a combined 15 batters.

Toronto expects to contend in the AL East due to a glut of young talent headed by the trio of a slimmed-down Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio. Guerrero, who reportedly dropped 40 pounds in the offseason, batted .421 with a pair of home runs and 10 RBIs during the exhibition season. The Blue Jays signed outfielder George Springer to a six-year, $150 million contract, but his availability is in doubt due to a left oblique strain.

Teoscar Hernandez provides a power bat in the middle of the lineup, swatting 16 home runs in the 2020 shortened season after belting 26 in 2019. Infielder Marcus Semien also was signed as a free agent but Toronto's biggest question mark is the pitching staff. Ryu is a capable top-of-the rotation starter, going 5-2 with a 2.69 ERA last year and capping the regular season by limiting New York to five hits over seven scoreless innings.

