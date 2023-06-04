The New York Yankees (35-25) travel to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-24) on Sunday Night Baseball. The three-game series wraps up in this contest, with both teams picking up a win through two games. On Saturday, the Yankees beat the Dodgers 6-3. Domingo German (3-3, 3.98 ERA) is on the hill for New York, while Bobby Miller (2-0, 1.64 ERA) gets the nod for the Dodgers.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are listed as -160 money line favorites (risk $160 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Dodgers odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Dodgers vs. Yankees picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Dodgers and revealed its predictions and best bets. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's MLB picks. Here are the MLB odds and betting trends for Dodgers vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Dodgers money line: Los Angeles -160, New York +135

Yankees vs. Dodgers run line: New York +1.5 (-145)

Yankees vs. Dodgers over/under: 9 runs

LAD: The Dodgers are 5-1 in their last six interleague home games vs. a team with a winning record

NYY: The Yankees are 4-1 in their last five interleague road games

Why you should back the Dodgers



Max Muncy is a powerful and strong slugger in the lineup for Los Angeles. Muncy has great bat control and constantly produces extra-base hits on the diamond. The 32-year-old is tied for second in the MLB in home runs (18) and tied for sixth in RBI (42). In his last outing, Muncy went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer.

First baseman Freddie Freeman has been a consistent and impactful hitter. Freeman utilizes his superb pitch recognition skills and awareness to get on base. The six-time All-Star also owns a reliable glove in the corner. He ranks second in the majors in batting average (.336) along with 10 home runs and 35 RBI. Additionally, Freeman is second in the league in OPS (.975). On May 30 versus the Nationals, he was 4-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored.

Why you should back the Yankees

Aaron Judge provides New York with a mammoth presence on the field. Judge has light-tower power to drive the ball anywhere he wants. The four-time All-Star uses his patience at the dish to stay disciplined. Judge is tied for second in the league in home runs (19) and tied for 10th in RBI (40) with a batting average of .291. In the May 29 game against the Seattle Mariners, he was 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo generates plenty of contact and power. He has a big frame that helps him create extra base hits due to his gap producing strength. The 33-year-old has a batting average of .297 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. In the May 26 contest against the San Diego Padres, Rizzo went 2-for-4 with two singles and one RBI.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 9.5 combined runs.

So who wins Yankees vs. Dodgers, and which side of the money line has all the value?