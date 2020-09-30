The 2020 NASCAR schedule was unique to say the least, with a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, limited fans in the return and races packed into short timeline in order to end the season on time. The 2021 season will hopefully not see any stoppages, but it will be historic in numerous other ways.
On Wednesday, the governing body announced the Cup Series schedule for nest year, and highlighting the schedule are e the first Cup Series dirt race in over 50 years next season, taking place at the Bristol Motor Speedway, along with three new racetracks and new layouts at two locations.
The schedule includes the road course at Circuit of the Americas for the first time, Road America is on the slate for the first time since 1956 and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is included in the lineup.
NASCAR will also be making its return to Nashville for a race at the Nashville Superspeedway.
Changes to the All-Star race are ahead as well, as it will be making a move to the Texas Motor Speedway for the first time.
Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer commented on schedule ahead.
"We developed the 2021 schedule with one primary goal: Continue to take steps to create the most dynamic schedule possible for our fans," he said. "Extensive collaboration between NASCAR, the racetracks, race teams and our broadcast partners allowed NASCAR to create what promises to be an exciting 2021 schedule of races."
The schedule released dates and tracks for the races, but the times for each will be released at a later date.
Here is a look at the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:
|Date:
|Race / Track:
Tuesday, February 9
Clash (Daytona Road Course)
Thursday, February 11
Duel at Daytona
Sunday, February 14
DAYTONA 500
Sunday, February 21
Homestead-Miami
Sunday, February 28
Auto Club (Pomona)
Sunday, March 7
Las Vegas
Sunday, March 14
Phoenix
Sunday, March 21
Atlanta
Sunday, March 28
Bristol (Dirt track race)
Saturday, April 10
Martinsville
Sunday, April 18
Richmond
Sunday, April 25
Talladega
Sunday, May 2
Kansas
Sunday, May 9
Darlington
Sunday, May 16
Dover
Sunday, May 23
COTA
Sunday, May 30
Charlotte
Sunday, June 6
Sonoma
Sunday, June 13
All-Star (Texas)
Sunday, June 20
Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, June 26
Pocono Doubleheader, Race 1
|Sunday, June 27
|Pocono Doubleheader, Race 2
Sunday, July 4
Road America
Sunday, July 11
Atlanta
Sunday, July 18
New Hampshire
Sunday, August 8
Watkins Glen
Sunday, August 15
Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, August 22
Michigan
Saturday, August 28
Daytona
|Playoffs:
Sunday, September 5 (Round of 16)
Darlington
Saturday, September 11 (Round of 16)
Richmond
Saturday, September 18 (Round of 16)
Bristol
Sunday, September 26 (Round of 12)
Las Vegas
Sunday, October 3 (Round of 12)
Talladega
Sunday, October 10 (Round of 12)
Charlotte Roval
Sunday, October 17 (Round of 8
Texas
Sunday, October 24 (Round of 8)
Kansas
Sunday, October 31 (Round of 8)
Martinsville
Sunday, November 7 (Championship 4)
Phoenix