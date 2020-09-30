The 2020 NASCAR schedule was unique to say the least, with a pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, limited fans in the return and races packed into short timeline in order to end the season on time. The 2021 season will hopefully not see any stoppages, but it will be historic in numerous other ways.

On Wednesday, the governing body announced the Cup Series schedule for nest year, and highlighting the schedule are e the first Cup Series dirt race in over 50 years next season, taking place at the Bristol Motor Speedway, along with three new racetracks and new layouts at two locations.

The schedule includes the road course at Circuit of the Americas for the first time, Road America is on the slate for the first time since 1956 and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is included in the lineup.

NASCAR will also be making its return to Nashville for a race at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Changes to the All-Star race are ahead as well, as it will be making a move to the Texas Motor Speedway for the first time.

Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer commented on schedule ahead.

"We developed the 2021 schedule with one primary goal: Continue to take steps to create the most dynamic schedule possible for our fans," he said. "Extensive collaboration between NASCAR, the racetracks, race teams and our broadcast partners allowed NASCAR to create what promises to be an exciting 2021 schedule of races."

The schedule released dates and tracks for the races, but the times for each will be released at a later date.

Here is a look at the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule: