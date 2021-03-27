The 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season continues on Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway for the 2021 Pinty's Dirt Race. With Bristol Motor Speedway covered in dirt this weekend for both the truck series and the NASCAR Cup Series races, several cup drivers will be in the 2021 Pinty's Dirt Race field, including Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace and Ryan Newman. But with the dirt presenting such a unique challenge, do the established veterans still have the advantage over a group of hungry youngsters and truck mainstays?

Larson has had a lot of recent success on dirt and he's the 5-4 favorite in the 2021 Pinty's Dirt Race odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Chase Briscoe (11-2) and Stewart Friesen (6-1) have the next shortest lines on the NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol odds board, while Truex and Harvick are both priced at 22-1. Before making any 2021 NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol predictions, be sure to see the latest 2021 Pinty's Dirt Race picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction computer model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model began the 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick's win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

At The Brickyard, the model called Harvick's fourth victory of the season. Then during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, the model nailed its picks in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win at 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win at 7-2 at the Charlotte Roval. Then last week it called Kyle Busch's truck series win in Atlanta. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, his model simulated the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Bristol race 10,000 times. Head to SportsLine to see the complete projected leaderboard for the 2021 Pinty's Dirt Race.

Top 2021 Pinty's Dirt Race predictions

The model is high on Ryan Newman, even though he's a 30-1 long shot in the latest NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Newman will be making just his eighth Truck Series start ever, but he's turned in six top-fives with one win in his previous forays and he's got an established track record on dirt that could make the veteran a factor.

Newman has competed in the last two Chili Bowl Nationals, is a USAC Silver Crown champion and he is in the Quarter Midget Hall of Fame. He'll also have legendary dirt racer Frank Kerr serving as his crew chief. Kerr has 188 career sprint car victories and he's got 385 starts under his belt as a NASCAR crew chief.

And a massive shocker: John Hunter Nemechek, one of the Vegas favorites at 12-1, stumbles big time and fails to crack the top five. There are far better values in this loaded field. The 23-year-old sits atop the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standings after collecting four top-10 finishes in four starts to begin the season.

However, after racing quarter midgets as a teenager, Nemechek primarily drove late model stock cars during his development and a field loaded with dirt-track specialists and NASCAR Cup Series drivers takes away his edge. He never managed to make it to victory lane in five starts in a truck on dirt at Eldora Speedway from 2014-2018, so the model is fading him here as the fourth favorite in the 2021 Pinty's Dirt Race odds.

How to make 2021 NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol picks

The model is also targeting four other drivers with NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol odds of 22-1 or longer to make a serious run at winning it all. Anyone who backs these drivers could hit it big. You can see all the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series picks over at SportsLine.

So who wins the Pinty's Dirt Race 2021? And which long shots stun the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series? Check out the latest 2021 NASCAR Truck Series at Bristol odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2021 Pinty's Dirt Race leaderboard, all from the model that nailed Hamlin's win last season.

2021 Pinty's Dirt Race odds (via William Hill)

Kyle Larson 5-4

Chase Briscoe 11-2

Stewart Friesen 6-1

John Hunter Nemechek 12-1

Sheldon Creed 15-1

Bubba Wallace 16-1

Grant Enfinger 20-1

Mike Marlar 22-1

Kevin Harvick 22-1

Martin Truex Jr. 22-1

Matt Crafton 28-1

Zane Smith 30-1

Ryan Newman 30-1

Austin Hill 40-1

Carson Hocevar 40-1

Ben Rhodes 40-1

Brett Moffitt 50-1

Todd Gilliland 60-1

Tyler Ankrum 60-1

Daniel Suarez 75-1

Chandler Smith 75-1

Derek Kraus 100-1

Johnny Sauter 100-1

Field 100-1

Parker Kligerman 125-1

Tanner Gray 150-1

Chase Purdy 150-1

Ryan Truex 200-1

JR Heffner 200-1

Timothy Peters 200-1

Myatt Snider 200-1

Raphael Lessard 200-1

Hailie Deegan 200-1