NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was arrested and detained at Cancun Airport in Mexico in January after a handgun was discovered in his bag while boarding a private jet to return to the United States following a vacation with his wife Samantha. On Monday, he was sentenced to 3.5 years in a Mexican prison while also being fined $1,100.

According to the Mexico Prosecutor General's office, a Nevada man, who was identified as "Kyle Thomas B," was "credited with full responsibility in the commission of the crime of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of cartridges for the exclusive use of the armed forces" on Jan. 27.

The statement from Mexico Prosecutor General's office does not explain how Busch's 3.5-year prison sentence will be handled, if at all. The statement did reveal that six hollow point cartridges were found inside Busch's handgun.

Busch released his own statement on Monday in which he said the legal situation is "closed." Here's more from the statement:

"In late January, Samantha and I enjoyed a several day vacation in Mexico. When departing the country, my handgun was flagged during routine screening at the airport. I have a valid concealed carry permit from my local authority and adhere to all handgun laws, but I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag. "Discovery of the handgun led to my detainment while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico. When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina."

Busch, who finished third in Sunday's NASCAR Clash exhibition race, has recorded 60 NASCAR Cup Series wins over the course of his career. His 60 victories are currently tied with Kevin Harvick for the most among active full-time Cup Series drivers. Busch and Joey Logano are the only two active full-time drivers that have multiple Cup Series titles to their name.

Busch is set to begin his first season with Richard Childress Racing after spending the majority of his career with Joe Gibbs Racing.