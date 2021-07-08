Like his father Bill, Chase Elliott has become a NASCAR Cup Series Champion soundly embraced by his home state of Georgia. Fittingly, Elliott's second homecoming of the 2021 season will see him lead the field to green in a sight sure to thrill a partisan crowd.
On Wednesday, NASCAR released the starting lineup for this Sunday's Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with Elliott starting on the pole thanks to NASCAR's qualifying metric. The starting lineup for Sunday's race was determined based off the results from last weekend's race at Road America, which was won by the defending Cup Series Champion.
In addition to a driver's finish in the previous race, the qualifying metric also accounts for points position and fastest lap.
This marks the second straight year that Elliott has sat on the pole in Atlanta, as he was awarded the top starting spot for last year's race at the speedway via a random draw. Elliott will be looking for a better showing in Atlanta's second race than he did in the springtime, where he finished 38th after losing an engine midway through.
Quaker State 400 Starting Lineup:
1. #9 - Chase Elliott - Adrenaline Shoc Chevrolet
2. #18 - Kyle Busch - Skittles Gummies Toyota
3. #11 - Denny Hamlin - Offerpad Awesome Different Toyota
4. #20 - Christopher Bell - Craftsman ACE/CMN Toyota
5. #19 - Martin Truex Jr. - Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota
6. #5 - Kyle Larson - HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
7. #8 - Tyler Reddick - Okuma Chevrolet
8. #1 - Kurt Busch - GEARWRENCH Chevrolet
9. #42 - Ross Chastain - Clover Chevrolet
10. #22 - Joey Logano - Shell Pennzoil Ford
11. #14 - Chase Briscoe # - One Cure Ford
12. #21 - Matt DiBenedetto - Menards/Quaker State Ford
13. #3 - Austin Dillon - BREZTRI Chevrolet
14. #2 - Brad Keselowski - MoneyLion Ford
15. #12 - Ryan Blaney - Advance Auto Parts Chevrolet
16. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - NOS Energy Drink Chevrolet
17. #48 - Alex Bowman - Ally Chevrolet
18. #17 - Chris Buescher - Fastenal Ford
19. #24 - William Byron - Axalta Chevrolet
20. #10 - Aric Almiorla - Smithfield Ford
21. #4 - Kevin Harvick - Mobil 1 Summer Road Trip Ford
22. #43 - Erik Jones - Petty's Garage Chevrolet
23. #41 - Cole Custer - Code 3 Associates Ford
24. #23 - Bubba Wallace - Door Dash Toyota
25. #34 - Michael McDowell - Fr8Auctions Ford
26. #7 - Corey LaJoie - The Boss Baby: Family Business Chevrolet
27. #99 - Daniel Suarez - Good Sam - Autism Awareness Chevrolet
28. #77 - Justin Haley - FOE.com Chevrolet
29. #6 - Ryan Newman - Oscar Mayer Ford
30. #52 - Josh Bilicki - Ford
31. #51 - Cody Ware - Chevrolet
32. #38 - Anthony Alfredo # - Georgia Peanuts Ford
33. #15 - Bayley Currey - Chevrolet
34. #37 - Ryan Preece - Kroger/Scott Brand Chevrolet
35. #00 - Quin Houff - 8 Ball Chocolate Whiskey Chevrolet
36. #78 - B.J. McLeod - Ford
37. #53 - Garrett Smithley - Chevrolet