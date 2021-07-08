Like his father Bill, Chase Elliott has become a NASCAR Cup Series Champion soundly embraced by his home state of Georgia. Fittingly, Elliott's second homecoming of the 2021 season will see him lead the field to green in a sight sure to thrill a partisan crowd.

On Wednesday, NASCAR released the starting lineup for this Sunday's Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with Elliott starting on the pole thanks to NASCAR's qualifying metric. The starting lineup for Sunday's race was determined based off the results from last weekend's race at Road America, which was won by the defending Cup Series Champion.

In addition to a driver's finish in the previous race, the qualifying metric also accounts for points position and fastest lap.

This marks the second straight year that Elliott has sat on the pole in Atlanta, as he was awarded the top starting spot for last year's race at the speedway via a random draw. Elliott will be looking for a better showing in Atlanta's second race than he did in the springtime, where he finished 38th after losing an engine midway through.

Quaker State 400 Starting Lineup:

1. #9 - Chase Elliott - Adrenaline Shoc Chevrolet

2. #18 - Kyle Busch - Skittles Gummies Toyota

3. #11 - Denny Hamlin - Offerpad Awesome Different Toyota

4. #20 - Christopher Bell - Craftsman ACE/CMN Toyota

5. #19 - Martin Truex Jr. - Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota

6. #5 - Kyle Larson - HendrickCars.com Chevrolet

7. #8 - Tyler Reddick - Okuma Chevrolet

8. #1 - Kurt Busch - GEARWRENCH Chevrolet

9. #42 - Ross Chastain - Clover Chevrolet

10. #22 - Joey Logano - Shell Pennzoil Ford

11. #14 - Chase Briscoe # - One Cure Ford

12. #21 - Matt DiBenedetto - Menards/Quaker State Ford

13. #3 - Austin Dillon - BREZTRI Chevrolet

14. #2 - Brad Keselowski - MoneyLion Ford

15. #12 - Ryan Blaney - Advance Auto Parts Chevrolet

16. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - NOS Energy Drink Chevrolet

17. #48 - Alex Bowman - Ally Chevrolet

18. #17 - Chris Buescher - Fastenal Ford

19. #24 - William Byron - Axalta Chevrolet

20. #10 - Aric Almiorla - Smithfield Ford

21. #4 - Kevin Harvick - Mobil 1 Summer Road Trip Ford

22. #43 - Erik Jones - Petty's Garage Chevrolet

23. #41 - Cole Custer - Code 3 Associates Ford

24. #23 - Bubba Wallace - Door Dash Toyota

25. #34 - Michael McDowell - Fr8Auctions Ford

26. #7 - Corey LaJoie - The Boss Baby: Family Business Chevrolet

27. #99 - Daniel Suarez - Good Sam - Autism Awareness Chevrolet

28. #77 - Justin Haley - FOE.com Chevrolet

29. #6 - Ryan Newman - Oscar Mayer Ford

30. #52 - Josh Bilicki - Ford

31. #51 - Cody Ware - Chevrolet

32. #38 - Anthony Alfredo # - Georgia Peanuts Ford

33. #15 - Bayley Currey - Chevrolet

34. #37 - Ryan Preece - Kroger/Scott Brand Chevrolet

35. #00 - Quin Houff - 8 Ball Chocolate Whiskey Chevrolet

36. #78 - B.J. McLeod - Ford

37. #53 - Garrett Smithley - Chevrolet