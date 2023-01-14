All hands on deck for Warriors against Bulls
The Golden State Warriors are expected to have all hands on deck and encounter a short-handed opponent for a change when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon.
In their third game since Stephen Curry returned from a dislocated left shoulder and fourth since Andrew Wiggins came back from a strained adductor/illness, Golden State will be seeking a second consecutive road win for the first time this season on the second stop of a five-city trip.
The Warriors began the journey in record-breaking fashion, entertaining the biggest crowd ever to attend an NBA game (68,323) with a 144-point explosion in a 31-point romp over the San Antonio Spurs at the Alamodome on Friday night.
Golden State had its preferred starting lineup of Curry, Klay Thompson, Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney together for just the second time since Dec. 2, and all five contributed significantly to the win.
Thompson and Wiggins had 16 points apiece and Curry was right behind with 15, while Green recorded a game-high 12 rebounds to go with six points, four assists and three steals, and Looney posted a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Even the Warriors' much maligned bench took the opportunity to shine, with Jordan Poole running up the game's most points (25) and Donte DiVincenzo adding 22, while Anthony Lamb (13) and Moses Moody (12) also scored in double figures.
On a night DiVincenzo labeled "cool and surreal," Curry jokingly noted, "It takes (over) 64,000 to bring our best road performance of the year."
Added Poole, "Really special occasion being able to play in front of the largest crowd in NBA history. Shout out to the NBA, shout out to the Warriors, shout out to the Spurs for putting together an amazing event. I'm glad we got the win."
While the defending-champion gang is back together, the Bulls will limp into the game having lost three in a row, the last two to the Washington Wizards on the road and Oklahoma City Thunder at home.
Alex Caruso observed after Friday's 124-110 home embarrassment against the Thunder that it's time for the 19-24 club to take a step back.
"We have good spurts, but not a full concentrated effort (defensively)," he said. "Just basics. Being in the gaps. Rotating the low man. Scrambling out and then boxing out."
It also would be nice to get all the club's big pieces back, but nobody is quite sure when that might happen. Point guard Lonzo Ball hasn't played in a year and a day after two knee surgeries and remains out indefinitely. DeMar DeRozan has missed the last two games with a strained right quad. And Zach LaVine has been playing through a painful bruise on his right hand.
The Bulls had DeRozan and LaVine available in a 119-111 loss at Golden State in December. The Warriors had their regular starting five in place, with Thompson leading the way with 26 points.
Thompson wasn't available a year ago when the Warriors last visited Chicago and had an Alamodome-type performance in a 138-96 romp. Starting in Thompson's spot, Poole had 22 points.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|1:03
|Derrick Jones Jr. personal foul (Jordan Poole draws the foul)
|1:12
|+3
|Patrick Williams makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|18-33
|1:22
|Kevon Looney personal foul (Patrick Williams draws the foul)
|1:33
|+3
|Anthony Lamb makes three point jump shot (Ty Jerome assists)
|18-30
|1:56
|+3
|Coby White makes three point jump shot (Derrick Jones Jr. assists)
|15-30
|1:59
|Bulls offensive rebound
|2:01
|Derrick Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:22
|+3
|Anthony Lamb makes three point jump shot (Stephen Curry assists)
|15-27
|2:47
|Derrick Jones Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|2:47
|Derrick Jones Jr. offensive foul (Off the ball) (Donte DiVincenzo draws the foul)
|2:59
|+2
|Stephen Curry makes two point driving floating jump shot (Anthony Lamb assists)
|12-27
|3:14
|+2
|Derrick Jones Jr. makes two point cutting dunk (Zach LaVine assists)
|10-27
|3:22
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|10-25
|3:22
|Warriors technical foul (Defensive three second)
|3:35
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|3:35
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|3:37
|Klay Thompson misses three point jump shot
|3:40
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|3:44
|Ayo Dosunmu misses three point jump shot
|3:57
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|3:59
|Klay Thompson misses three point jump shot
|4:04
|Coby White turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Poole steals)
|4:09
|Moses Moody turnover (bad pass) (Coby White steals)
|4:22
|+3
|Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists)
|10-24
|4:35
|+2
|Jordan Poole makes two point driving dunk (Moses Moody assists)
|10-21
|4:40
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point tip layup
|8-21
|4:40
|Zach LaVine offensive rebound
|4:41
|Zach LaVine misses two point tip layup
|4:41
|Zach LaVine offensive rebound
|4:45
|Zach LaVine misses two point driving layup
|5:00
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|5:04
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|Alex Caruso personal foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
|5:15
|Draymond Green defensive rebound
|5:18
|Ayo Dosunmu misses three point pullup jump shot
|5:34
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Draymond Green assists)
|8-19
|5:38
|Alex Caruso turnover (lost ball) (Draymond Green steals)
|5:45
|Klay Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Ayo Dosunmu steals)
|6:07
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point turnaround hook shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|5-19
|6:23
|Draymond Green turnover (bad pass) (Zach LaVine steals)
|6:37
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point jump shot (Alex Caruso assists)
|5-17
|6:45
|Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|6:47
|Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|7:02
|Warriors 60 second timeout
|7:03
|+3
|Alex Caruso makes three point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|5-15
|7:11
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|7:13
|Klay Thompson misses two point driving bank jump shot
|7:30
|+2
|Derrick Jones Jr. makes two point running dunk
|5-12
|7:34
|Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Vucevic steals)
|7:43
|Kevon Looney defensive rebound
|7:44
|Alex Caruso misses two point driving layup
|8:08
|+2
|Kevon Looney makes two point cutting layup (Klay Thompson assists)
|5-10
|8:29
|+3
|Nikola Vucevic makes three point jump shot (Alex Caruso assists)
|3-10
|8:33
|Alex Caruso defensive rebound
|8:35
|Klay Thompson misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|Patrick Williams personal foul (Stephen Curry draws the foul)
|8:41
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|8:44
|Zach LaVine misses three point pullup jump shot
|8:55
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|8:57
|Draymond Green misses two point reverse layup
|9:08
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|9:11
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|9:14
|Alex Caruso defensive rebound
|9:17
|Draymond Green misses three point jump shot
|9:37
|+3
|Patrick Williams makes three point jump shot (Alex Caruso assists)
|3-7
|9:56
|Kevon Looney turnover (offensive foul)
|9:56
|Kevon Looney offensive foul (Off the ball) (Alex Caruso draws the foul)
|10:00
|Klay Thompson defensive rebound
|10:02
|Nikola Vucevic misses two point jump shot
|10:13
|Alex Caruso defensive rebound
|10:15
|Andrew Wiggins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:15
|Warriors offensive rebound
|10:15
|Andrew Wiggins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:15
|Patrick Williams shooting foul (Andrew Wiggins draws the foul)
|10:28
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point running dunk (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|3-4
|10:32
|Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Vucevic steals)
|10:41
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point turnaround hook shot (Alex Caruso assists)
|3-2
|10:49
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|10:53
|Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|Draymond Green defensive rebound
|11:07
|Nikola Vucevic misses two point hook shot
|11:26
|+3
|Klay Thompson makes three point jump shot (Andrew Wiggins assists)
|3-0
|11:41
|Warriors defensive rebound
|11:41
|Alex Caruso misses three point jump shot
|12:00
|Kevon Looney vs. Nikola Vucevic (Ayo Dosunmu gains possession)
|12:00
|Bulls delay of game violation
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Derrick Jones Jr. personal foul (Jordan Poole draws the foul)
|1:03
|+ 3
|Patrick Williams makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|1:12
|Kevon Looney personal foul (Patrick Williams draws the foul)
|1:22
|+ 3
|Anthony Lamb makes three point jump shot (Ty Jerome assists)
|1:33
|+ 3
|Coby White makes three point jump shot (Derrick Jones Jr. assists)
|1:56
|Bulls offensive rebound
|1:59
|Derrick Jones Jr. misses three point jump shot
|2:01
|+ 3
|Anthony Lamb makes three point jump shot (Stephen Curry assists)
|2:22
|Derrick Jones Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|2:47
|Derrick Jones Jr. offensive foul (Off the ball) (Donte DiVincenzo draws the foul)
|2:47
|+ 2
|Stephen Curry makes two point driving floating jump shot (Anthony Lamb assists)
|2:59
|Team Stats
|Points
|18
|33
|Field Goals
|7-16 (43.8%)
|13-24 (54.2%)
|3-Pointers
|4-11 (36.4%)
|6-12 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-2 (0.0%)
|1-1 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|13
|Offensive
|0
|2
|Defensive
|7
|10
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|7
|11
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|3
|Fouls
|2
|5
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
|A. Lamb SF
|7.4 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|1.7 APG
|50.3 FG%
|
|N. Vucevic C
|16.9 PPG
|10.9 RPG
|3.1 APG
|52.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Lamb SF
|6 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|N. Vucevic C
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.8
|FG%
|54.2
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Lamb
|6
|0
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|8
|K. Looney
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-6
|2
|J. Poole
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|3
|D. DiVincenzo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|T. Jerome
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Moody
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-9
|1
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kuminga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Baldwin Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wiseman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Rollins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Iguodala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|18
|7
|7
|7/16
|4/11
|0/2
|2
|19
|2
|0
|6
|0
|7
|-24
|16
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|P. Williams
|6
|0
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+8
|6
|D. Jones Jr.
|4
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|+8
|5
|A. Caruso
|3
|3
|4
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|+12
|13
|C. White
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|+4
|5
|G. Dragic
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+3
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. DeRozan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Drummond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Simonovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Terry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|33
|12
|11
|13/24
|6/12
|1/1
|5
|27
|5
|0
|3
|2
|10
|+35
|29