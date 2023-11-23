The Phoenix Suns have won five in a row overall and four straight games on the road.

The Suns will look to extend both streaks on Friday when they open a three-game trek against the Memphis Grizzlies, who have dropped all six of their games at home this season.

Friday's contest is part of the NBA in-season tournament. Phoenix is 2-1 in West Group A play and still in the mix for a wild-card spot for the knockout rounds. Memphis is 0-3 and already eliminated.

Kevin Durant continues to propel Phoenix. The 13-time All-Star and four-time scoring champion erupted for 32 points and eight rebounds in a 123-115 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

Durant has scored at least 30 points in each of his team's last five games. He's shooting 53.3 percent from the floor and 52.2 percent from 3-point range for the season.

While Durant can hang his hat on those numbers, he wasn't too thrilled with seeing the Suns nearly squander a 23-point lead in the second half on Wednesday.

"(The Warriors were) just trying anything to get back in the game. You got to respect it, but most of that stuff is on me," Durant said. "You can't throw that turnover to (Devin Booker), you can't throw the ball against the stanchion. I just got to be smarter."

Booker, who collected 25 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, made a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to help Phoenix stave off a late rally.

"We have to do better. Simple as that," Booker said. "We have to take care of the ball, no turnovers, get stops. When that game's at 10, 15 points in the fourth, don't give any team hope, don't give any team confidence."

The Grizzlies likely aren't brimming with confidence after falling for the fifth time in seven games with a 111-91 setback to former teammate Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. The Rockets held a six-point lead to start the fourth quarter before padding their cushion with a 10-2 run.

"We have to be better," said Desmond Bane, who joined Jaren Jackson Jr. with 23 points and seven rebounds.

"We have to find ways to settle down offensively and get a basket when we need one and buckle down and get a stop on the defensive end when we need one. That's what good teams do and, obviously, we're working to get there."

Bane boasts team-leading averages in points (25.6) and minutes (34.1), while Jackson is contributing 20.0 and 31.1, respectively.

"Obviously, we're leaning on those two guys a lot. Offensively, it wasn't the most efficient night but they're having to carry a big load," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. "But we can't have zero fast-break points, it's what I keep challenging these guys. We have to play fast. And when we're not playing fast, we get stuck in having to play in first-gear, slow basketball."

That "first-gear, slow basketball" resulted in the Grizzlies shooting just 32.9 percent from the floor and 21.9 percent from 3-point range.

Memphis will look to kick it up a notch on Friday during the first contest between the teams this season. The clubs split a four-game season series in 2022-23.

