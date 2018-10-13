2018-19 NBA MVP odds: LeBron James, Anthony Davis open as favorites, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is close behind

Heading into a new NBA season, there is always plenty to talk about. There's star players on new teams, exciting rookies and playoff talk, but one of the most interesting conversations is always about who will win MVP. It's a discussion that will continue all season long, as the honor means more in the NBA than perhaps any other sport.

Of course, if you're confident in your MVP pick, you might want to put a little money down in hopes of earning yourself a nice payday. Well, now you can do so, as MVP odds have been released. In what should come as little surprise, LeBron James has opened up as the favorite. The two other names at the top are not shocking either: Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Here are the list of odds, courtesy of BetDSI:

These are all of the stars you would expect to be at the top of this list. LeBron is the best player in the league, but hasn't won the MVP award since 2013. This season, however, would seem like a perfect time for him to win it for the fifth time. He's moved on to a new city, a new chapter in his career, has a good chance of ending the Lakers' playoff drought and will get all sorts of numbers as he leads the way on a young team.

Davis, meanwhile, has already staked his claim as the best player in the league, and will be gunning for the award. In a recent interview he said his abilities on both sides of the ball make him not only an MVP and Defensive Player of the Year candidate, but put him ahead of the likes of LeBron and Kevin Durant. If he can lead the Pelicans to another strong season, he'll be right up there as always.

Giannis, meanwhile, is a bit of a newcomer to the MVP discussion. He got on some voters' ballots last season for his strong play, but mostly as a fourth- or fifth-place candidate. This season, however, with the Bucks playing in a new arena and under a strong new head coach in Mike Budenholzer, the Greek Freak could take his game to new heights. And if he takes the Bucks along with him, his all-around game could win him his first MVP.

Of course, the likes of James Harden, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant will be in the discussion for the honor as well. As always, it figures to be an intriguing race all season long.