Four players will make their All-Star Game debut when the East meets the West in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), and Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) all will be playing in the NBA's midseason showcase for the first time, and all four will play for the East. Meanwhile, the Lakers' LeBron James will be playing in his 20th NBA All-Star Game, breaking the record he currently shares with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James also will be the captain of the West squad.

West vs. East spread: West -2.5

West vs. East over/under: 362 points

West vs. East money line: West -142, East +120

West: LeBron James is the all-time leader in All-Star Game points (426)

East: Giannis Antetokounmpo ranks third in the league in scoring (31.1 points per game)

Why the West can cover

The Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having an MVP-caliber season. The 25-year-old guard and two-time All-Star ranks second in the league in scoring (31.1 points per game) while also averaging 6.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. Led by Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City (37-17) has been one of the biggest surprises of the season, sitting second in the Western Conference.

In addition, the West is a considerably better shooting team than the East. The 12 players on the West combine to shoot 51.3% from the field and 40.0% on 3-pointers. By contrast, the East players shoot 48.1% and 36.5%.

Why the East can cover

Antetokounmpo is having an MVP-caliber season. The versatile big man ranks third in the league in scoring (31.1 points per game), sixth in rebounding (11.4), and ninth in field goal percentage (61.1). He has carried Milwaukee to third place in the Eastern Conference.

In addition, the Raptors' Scottie Barnes is having the best season of his career. The 2022 Rookie of the Year has improved his stats across the board this year, including scoring (15.3 to 19.9), rebounding (6.6 to 8.1), assists (4.8 to 5.9), steals (1.1 to 1.2), and blocks (0.8 to 1.5).

