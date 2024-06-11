The Dallas Mavericks are hoping a trip back home will help them get back into the 2024 NBA Finals. The Boston Celtics opened a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven series against the Mavericks after a 105-98 win in Game 2 on Sunday night in Boston. Now, the Celtics are two wins away from their first NBA title in 16 years. But Luka Doncic and the Mavs won't lay down so easily.
Doncic, who was listed as questionable before the last game, led all scorers with 32 points for Dallas. He also finished with 11 assists and 11 rebounds for a triple-double but will need more help from his surrounding cast to avoid a 3-0 hole.
"It's not all on him. It's a team," Dallas coach Jason Kidd said of Doncic, who had been battling chest, knee and ankle injuries. "We've got to find someone to join Luka and [Kyrie Irving] in that scoring category."
Irving, who scored 16 points in Game 2, has lost 12 games in a row against his former team, the Celtics.
Jrue Holiday had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead another balanced scoring attack for Boston. Jayson Tatum made up for a rough shooting night with 12 assists and nine rebounds to go with his 18 points. Jaylen Brown scored 21 with three steals, while Derrick White had 18 points and three steals.
The Celtics, who have not lost on the road this postseason, are looking for their first NBA title since 2008. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are taking aim at their second title in franchise history and their first since 2011. Regardless of which of the three remaining teams wins the 2024 title, the NBA will have its sixth different champion in six years -- something that has not happened since 1975-1980.
The postseason field started with 20 teams, and now we're down to two. The Warriors, Kings, Hawks and Bulls were ousted in the Play-In Tournament before the Pelicans, Suns, Clippers, Lakers, Heat, 76ers, Bucks and Magic were eliminated in the first round. The Cavaliers, Thunder, Knicks and Nuggets were sent home in the second round with the Pacers and Timberwolves bowing out in the conference finals.
Here's a look at the upcoming schedule, as well as all the playoff scores. All games airing on ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are streaming on fubo (try for free).
Celtics vs. Mavericks, Game 3
Where to watch
Time: 8:30 p.m ET | Date: Wednesday, June 12
Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas
TV channel: ABC | Streaming: ABC/fubo
Below is a look at the complete playoff bracket:
2024 NBA playoff bracket
NBA Finals scores, upcoming schedule
(All times Eastern)
Game 1
Celtics 107, Mavericks 89 (Boston leads 1-0)
Game 2
Celtics 105, Mavericks 98 (Boston leads 2-0)
Wednesday, June 12
NBA Finals Game 3: 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Friday, June 14
NBA Finals Game 4: 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Monday, June 17
NBA Finals Game 5*: 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Thursday, June 20
NBA Finals Game 6*: 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Sunday, June 23
NBA Finals Game 7*: 8 p.m., ABC/fubo
* if necessary
Conference finals scores
Celtics vs. Pacers
Game 1: Celtics 133, Pacers 128 (OT)
Game 2: Celtics 126, Pacers 110
Game 3: Celtics 114, Pacers 111
Game 4: Celtics 105, Pacers 102
(Boston wins series 4-0)
Timberwolves vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Mavericks 108, Timberwolves 105
Game 2: Mavericks 109, Timberwolves 108
Game 3: Mavericks 116, Timberwolves 107
Game 4: Timberwolves 105, Mavericks 100
Game 5: Mavericks 124, Timberwolves 103
(Dallas wins series 4-1)
Second-round scores
Celtics vs. Cavaliers
Game 1: Celtics 120, Cavaliers 95
Game 2: Cavaliers 118, Celtics 94
Game 3: Celtics 106, Cavaliers 93
Game 4: Celtics 109, Cavaliers 102
Game 5: Celtics 113, Cavaliers 98
(Boston wins series 4-1)
Knicks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Knicks 121, Pacers 117
Game 2: Knicks 130, Pacers 121
Game 3: Pacers 111, Knicks 106
Game 4: Pacers 121, Knicks 89
Game 5: Knicks 121, Pacers 91
Game 6: Pacers 116, Knicks 103
Game 7: Pacers 130, Knicks 109
(Indiana wins series 4-3)
Thunder vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Thunder 117, Mavericks 95
Game 2: Mavericks 119, Thunder 110
Game 3: Mavericks 105, Thunder 101
Game 4: Thunder 100, Mavericks 96
Game 5: Mavericks 104, Thunder 92
Game 6: Mavericks 117, Thunder 116
(Dallas wins series 4-2)
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
Game 1: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 99
Game 2: Timberwolves 106, Nuggets 80
Game 3: Nuggets 117, Timberwolves 90
Game 4: Nuggets 115, Timberwolves 107
Game 5: Nuggets 112, Timberwolves 97
Game 6: Timberwolves 115, Nuggets 70
Game 7: Timberwolves 98, Nuggets 90
(Minnesota wins series 4-3)
First-round scores
Celtics vs. Heat
Game 1: Celtics 114, Heat 94
Game 2: Heat 111, Celtics 101
Game 3: Celtics 104, Heat 84
Game 4: Celtics 102, Heat 88
Game 5: Celtics 118, Heat 84
(Boston wins series 4-1)
Knicks vs. 76ers
Game 1: Knicks 111, 76ers 104
Game 2: Knicks 104, 76ers 101
Game 3: 76ers 125, Knicks 114
Game 4: Knicks 97, 76ers 92
Game 5: 76ers 112, Knicks 106 (OT)
Game 6: Knicks 118, 76ers 115
(Knicks win series 4-2)
Bucks vs. Pacers
Game 1: Bucks 109, Pacers 94
Game 2: Pacers 125, Bucks 108
Game 3: Pacers 121, Bucks 118 (OT)
Game 4: Pacers 126, Bucks 113
Game 5: Bucks 115, Pacers 92
Game 6: Pacers 120, Bucks 98
(Indiana wins series 4-2)
Cavaliers vs. Magic
Game 1: Cavaliers 97, Magic 83
Game 2: Cavaliers 96, Magic 86
Game 3: Magic 121, Cavaliers 83
Game 4: Magic 112, Cavaliers 89
Game 5: Cavaliers 104, Magic 103
Game 6: Magic 103, Cavaliers 96
Game 7: Cavaliers 106, Magic 94
(Cleveland wins series 4-3)
Thunder vs. Pelicans
Game 1: Thunder 94, Pelicans 92
Game 2: Thunder 124, Pelicans 92
Game 3: Thunder 106, Pelicans 85
Game 4: Thunder 97, Pelicans 89
(Oklahoma City wins series 4-0)
Nuggets vs. Lakers
Game 1: Nuggets 114, Lakers 103
Game 2: Nuggets 101, Lakers 99
Game 3: Nuggets 112, Lakers 105
Game 4: Lakers 119, Nuggets 108
Game 5: Nuggets 108, Lakers 106
(Denver wins series 4-1)
Timberwolves vs. Suns
Game 1: Timberwolves 120, Suns 95
Game 2: Timberwolves 105, Suns 93
Game 3: Timberwolves 126, Suns 109
Game 4: Timberwolves 122, Suns 116
(Minnesota wins series 4-0)
Clippers vs. Mavericks
Game 1: Clippers 109, Mavericks 97
Game 2: Mavericks 96, Clippers 93
Game 3: Mavericks 101, Clippers 90
Game 4: Clippers 116, Mavericks 111
Game 5: Mavericks 123, Clippers 93
Game 6: Mavericks 114, Clippers 101
(Dallas wins series 4-2)